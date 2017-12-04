Logo
F1 - Renault sets modest goals for future - Prost

"I think we have to be realistic and careful with our objectives"


4 December 2017 - 08h28, by GMM 

Renault is setting moderate goals for its immediate future in F1.

That is the claim of team advisor and F1 legend Alain Prost.

The Renault works team finished just sixth overall in 2017, and Prost says the only goal for next year is an improvement.

"I think we have to be realistic and careful with our objectives," the Frenchman told Auto Hebdo.

"Why? Because the teams in front of us have been building up for years. We must evolve step by step but keep showing that we are progressing," Prost said.

"This is to acknowledge what needs to be done to narrow the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull. What we have to show next year is that instead of being 1.5 seconds behind per lap, it is only 0.8.

"That’s how we will do it," Prost said. "We must build, not just the car but a team spirit and attention to detail."



