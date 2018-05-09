Carlos Sainz has hinted that he will stay at Renault next year.

Although Cyril Abiteboul has said he is happy with the Spaniard, the Renault team boss is also planning a ’plan B’ in the event that Red Bull pulls Sainz back for 2019.

Ssinz, however, seems to want to stay.

"Renault has trusted me for a couple of years and want me to do the best," he said at a sponsor event in Madrid.

"Being at Renault, a world champion team, is an honour and a privilege and a step I wanted to take for a long time. Everything is going well," Sainz added.

However, he is still struggling to get up to speed with teammate Nico Hulkenberg, but Abiteboul says Renault will continue to support Sainz.

"Everyone says it’s my year of consecration, but I don’t see it like that," Sainz said.

"For me it’s another year in formula one when I want to give my all."

As for 2019, 23-year-old Sainz answered: "The two parties are happy with the situation and Renault seems to want to continue to count on me.

"But now is not the time to talk about 2019. There have still only been four races."