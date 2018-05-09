Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault ’seems to want to keep me’ - Sainz

"Everyone says it’s my year of consecration, but..."


9 May 2018 - 10h13, by GMM 

Carlos Sainz has hinted that he will stay at Renault next year.

Although Cyril Abiteboul has said he is happy with the Spaniard, the Renault team boss is also planning a ’plan B’ in the event that Red Bull pulls Sainz back for 2019.

Ssinz, however, seems to want to stay.

"Renault has trusted me for a couple of years and want me to do the best," he said at a sponsor event in Madrid.

"Being at Renault, a world champion team, is an honour and a privilege and a step I wanted to take for a long time. Everything is going well," Sainz added.

However, he is still struggling to get up to speed with teammate Nico Hulkenberg, but Abiteboul says Renault will continue to support Sainz.

"Everyone says it’s my year of consecration, but I don’t see it like that," Sainz said.

"For me it’s another year in formula one when I want to give my all."

As for 2019, 23-year-old Sainz answered: "The two parties are happy with the situation and Renault seems to want to continue to count on me.

"But now is not the time to talk about 2019. There have still only been four races."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1