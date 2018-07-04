Logo
F1 - Renault ’party mode’ disappoints drivers

"I didn’t feel much"


4 July 2018 - 12h16, by GMM 

Renault drivers say they could barely feel the effect of the new qualifying ’party mode’ in Austria.

The French supplier has lagged behind Mercedes and Ferrari in terms of giving its drivers a special qualifying engine mode with significantly more power.

But the Renault ’party mode’ was finally added in Austria.

"I didn’t feel much," admitted Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

"I think there was a small increase in power, but I’m not sure it is fully optimised yet. I think it has improved a little, but it was hard to feel," he added.

According to AS newspaper, team boss Christian Horner agrees: "I think it was more an appetiser than a party."

Even the works Renault drivers were not impressed.

"I think something more important has to happen to make it noticeable," said Nico Hulkenberg.

"I don’t know what they’ve told you about what we have, but I can tell you that it wasn’t shocking."

And McLaren’s Fernando Alonso said: "We trust that it will do more, but it is difficult to make a direct comparison between the previous map and this one."


