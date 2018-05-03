Renault says it must find a ’plan B’ in the event it cannot keep Carlos Sainz beyond 2018.

The Spanish driver is ’on loan’ from Red Bull, who could pull him back for 2019 to replace Daniel Ricciardo.

So while Ricciardo negotiates with alternative employers, it means Renault needs to put a ’plan B’ into effect.

"We need to have a plan. We need to be prepared for the worst," Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul is quoted by Corriere dello Sport.

"We have already starting working on next year’s car, and we had a meeting this week with him (Sainz) to talk about it.

"The worst thing for us would be to want to continue with Carlos but not be able to. And this could happen, let’s be honest," he added.