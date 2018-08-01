Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault hits back at Red Bull fury

"We haven’t read what Christian Horner says about us since 2015"


1 August 2018 - 09h58, by GMM 

Any niceties between Red Bull and Renault are now in the past.

The two parties are splitting at the end of the year, with Red Bull moving to works Honda power.

But tempers are fraying, as team boss Christian Horner and driver Max Verstappen unloaded fury on Renault following another technical problem in Hungary.

"I’ll leave it to Cyril to give the excuses," Speed Week quotes Horner as saying.

But Cyril Abiteboul, the Renault team boss, did not hit back with an excuse, but rather a message of resignation about the fading Red Bull partnership.

"We haven’t read what Christian Horner says about us since 2015," said the Frenchman.

"It’s very clear that we have nothing to do with them anymore," he added.

"They have a new engine partner who pays a lot of money to get their product on board, and I wish them good luck. That’s all I have to say," Abiteboul said.

As for Horner’s complaints about the MGU-K unit, however, Abiteboul insists Red Bull has some blame as well.

"We switched to an improved MGU-K in Monaco," he revealed. "Red Bull does not use them because the installation of the car is different.

"But with the new MGU-K we have the temperatures much better under control and there were no problems in our cars. But we cannot force Red Bull to use it."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Race (549 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (217 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Saturday (545 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Friday (668 photos)
Photos - 2018 Hungarian GP - Thursday (354 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Race (591 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Pre-race (245 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Saturday (606 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Friday (761 photos)
Photos - 2018 German GP - Thursday (343 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC