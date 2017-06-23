Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault has upgrade in Baku - Ricciardo

"We’ll take whatever we can get"


23 June 2017 - 09h25, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Renault has taken improvements for its 2017 power unit to Baku.

The news comes despite Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul saying recently that there will in fact be no more major upgrades until 2018.

Red Bull’s Ricciardo said: "It’s not the upgrade that has been talked about, but it should help us. And we’ll take whatever we can get."

In recent days and weeks, there have been cries of frustration about the Red Bull-Renault situation, but Ricciardo says the team has been improving the car.

As for the engine situation, the Australian added: "It’s not as bad as it might seem from the outside.

"Of course, we would welcome a big upgrade - it would be fantastic to get a second a lap - but it is clear that this is unlikely to happen.

"But until the last race in Abu Dhabi, we will get various upgrades," he said.

Also clear, however, is that Renault is already focused on 2018, and the works team’s driver Nico Hulkenberg said there is plenty to do.

"The gap to the top is significant and we need a lot of performance," said the German.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1