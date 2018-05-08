Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault gives Red Bull May 31 engine deadline

"We’re already giving Red Bull two extra weeks"


8 May 2018 - 09h50, by GMM 

Red Bull has until the end of the month to decide between Renault or Honda power for 2019.

Official talks between the energy drink owned team and Honda kicked off in Baku.

According to FIA rules, teams must indicate which engine supplier they will work with for the forthcoming season by May 15.

It’s not a strict deadline, but Renault says it needs to know for logistical reasons by May 31 at the latest.

"After May 31, we will not be able to guarantee the delivery of Renault engines (for Red Bull) in 2019," boss Cyril Abiteboul told France’s Auto Hebdo.

"We’re already giving Red Bull two extra weeks."

Abiteboul said Renault is willing to keep working with Red Bull, notwithstanding the now official Honda talks and an often fraught collaboration.

"After 12 years of a successful cooperation, we are ready to continue to work with Red Bull," he said.

"The main problem is time."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1