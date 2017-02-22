Renault has admitted it might be interested in signing up a Spanish driver in the future.

With Carlos Sainz having revealed that Red Bull blocked him from accepting an offer from Renault for 2017, the Spanish press got excited this week when the French works team unveiled Spanish company Mapfre as a new team sponsor.

Asked if the next step is a Spanish driver, Thierry Koskas answered: "Everything is possible."

Koskas is Renault’s marketing chief, and he told Marca sports newspaper: "Obviously I would like to have a Spanish driver but also one from China, one from Brazil, one from any major country.

"It is true that Spain is very important to Renault. Last year we were the top brand in private vehicles — the Renault brand is very strong in Spain.

"So that is one issue but the first criteria for a driver is always to get good results," he added.