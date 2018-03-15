Logo
F1 - Renault exhaust legal for now - Whiting

"We will find out during the year"


15 March 2018 - 08h15, by GMM 

F1’s governing body will not ask Renault to change the layout of its 2018 exhaust.

The yellow and black car turned heads during Barcelona testing because it appeared the exhaust had been angled towards a specially heat-resistant rear wing.

That is despite the fact that exhaust ’blowing’ is not allowed.

But F1 race director Charlie Whiting is quoted by Italy’s Autosprint: "I think any advantage they get is absolutely marginal.

"I see no problem, provided they do not operate the engine in a mode that would not be normal," he added.

He is referring to any special ’exhaust blowing’ engine maps, but said that apart from that, what Renault is doing is not sinister.

"We have to accept that the effect of exhaust gases on the wings exists and has always existed," said Whiting.

"In 2013 and 2013, the impact was enormous so one of the things we did in 2014 was ensure that any effect from the exhaust gases is small.

"We will find out during the year if it is necessary to intervene again," he added.



