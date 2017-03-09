Logo
F1 - Renault engine set for Melbourne fix - Verstappen

"It’s to be expected"


9 March 2017 - 09h25, by GMM 

Renault is working hard to solve some problems with its new engine before Melbourne.

That is the claim of Max Verstappen, after Red Bull, Toro Rosso and Renault’s own works team suffered a slew of reliability problems with the ’95pc new’ power unit for 2017.

"I am told that the Renault guys already know how to solve the problem before the season starts in Melbourne," Red Bull driver Verstappen said at the Barcelona test.

"They plan to bring a different version of the power unit to Melbourne, so everything should be in order."

Also not panicking is Jolyon Palmer, the British driver for Renault’s works team.

"It’s to be expected," he said, "because the engine has been completely redesigned. But it’s also been made better.

"Sometimes you have to take one step back to take two steps forward."

On the other hand, Palmer’s new teammate Nico Hulkenberg is marvelling at the smooth winter being enjoyed not only by Mercedes, but also Ferrari.

"The Ferrari looks extremely reliable and good this year," he said. "I can see how good that car is."



