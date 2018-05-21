After just a few races in 2018, Renault could make the call to switch its focus to the 2019 car.

The French carmaker is steadily rebuilding its F1 commitment, and is not targeting a full world championship tilt until at least 2020.

"We are currently discussing whether we should reduce the development of this year’s car," admitted technical boss Bob Bell.

"We haven’t decided yet as we’re in a tight fight for the top places in the midfield and can’t afford to back off the development. But we need to think about it," he added.

Top Renault driver Nico Hulkenberg would support the team if it decided to switch its focus to 2019.

"For me it wouldn’t be a problem, even if it hurts our chances this season," he said.

Finally, Bell admitted that Renault did not vote for the aerodynamic changes that Liberty Media claims will improve overtaking chances in 2019.

"In my opinion there was not enough research to substantiate that," he said.

"I would have preferred if we had put all of the effort into 2021 rather than introduce something that is not quite thought through," Bell added.