F1 - Renault acknowledges Red Bull and Honda partnership

"We consider this is a natural evolution"


19 June 2018 - 09h37, by Olivier Ferret 

Renault Sport Racing acknowledges the Red Bull Racing and Honda partnership announcement.

Two years after Renault’s return as a works team, we consider this is a natural evolution for both Renault and Red Bull Racing in view of their respective aspirations.

In an extremely demanding and competitive environment we are proud of the extraordinary results achieved with Red Bull Racing over the past 12 seasons, in particular, the four Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships and 57 wins we have taken together.

After two seasons, we are fully focused on the strong progression of Renault Sport Formula One Team, while continuing to foster the fresh relationship with McLaren Racing.


