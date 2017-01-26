Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Renault Sport Racing announce BP and Castrol as new partner

’Developing leading fuel and lubricant technologies is a key priority"


26 January 2017 - 12h11, by Olivier Ferret 

BP and Renault Sport Racing have today announced a new partnership which will see the global oil company join the recently reformed Renault Sport Formula One Team in support of their ambition to fight for the World Championship in the next five years. BP and Castrol, the oil company’s global lubricant brand, will provide fuels and lubricants for the upcoming Formula 1 season, which gets underway in Melbourne, Australia, in March.

"The return of BP and Castrol, brands with such strong heritage in motorsport, is very good news and opens new opportunities for our Formula 1 team. BP’s commitment highlights the ongoing appeal of Formula 1 to major multinational companies. We are very proud and motivated to have a technical partner and sponsor of this calibre," said Jérôme Stoll, President, Renault Sport Racing.

Tufan Erginbilgic, Chief Executive, BP Downstream, commented: "Developing leading fuel and lubricant technologies is a key priority for BP. This partnership creates exciting opportunities for the teams in Renault and BP to work together to further our cutting edge fuel and lubricant technologies in the highly competitive world of Formula 1."

"With the new aerodynamic regulations for the 2017 Formula 1 season, power sensitivity will increase. Therefore fuels and lubricants will make an even greater difference to the overall performance of the car than they have since the new power unit regulations have been introduced in 2014," said Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing. "The teams at BP and Castrol are very excited by the challenges offered by Formula 1 and we are confident they will help us achieve our ambitions for our new car in 2017 and beyond."

BP and Castrol will be part of the Renault Sport Formula One Team as the official fuel and lubricants provider through the BP Ultimate and Castrol EDGE brands. The last time the two companies worked together was during the 1997 season when Williams Renault won both the Formula 1 Constructors Championship and the Drivers Championship.

"The vision that Renault has to be the best team in Formula 1 is something we at Castrol, and across BP, are proud to be a part of," said Mandhir Singh, COO, BP Lubricants. "Joining the team at this point means we can work together on innovative solutions and be part of creating new success stories."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1