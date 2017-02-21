Sergey Sirotkin continues his association with Renault Sport Formula One Team in 2017 by graduating to the role of Third and Reserve Driver. After a successful stint as Test Driver in 2016, combined with another strong GP2 Series season which saw the Russian claim third in the Drivers’ Championship, Sergey now becomes a full-time member of Renault Sport’s F1 squad, attending all Grands Prix.

How does it feel to be continuing with the team?

Obviously it feels great! We had a very good experience working together last year and having this as a base we will make a step forward with a new role in 2017.

What do you want to achieve as Third and Reserve Driver?

I don’t think anyone would be surprised if I said that my main target for the 2018 season is to have a seat as a Formula 1 race driver and that’s what I’m working towards. I’m here to learn and be an asset to the team as well as show that I am worthy of further opportunities.

What did you learn in 2016?

I learnt to keep calm, focused and positive regardless of whether it’s a good or very difficult moment. I think this is very important to how you approach racing and your development. 2016 was a year to build a strong human and technical base, so 2017 will be a year to use, improve and work with this base.

What do you think of the R.S.17?

I think the car looks good from the outside, but the view I want to see is the one sat in the cockpit with the steering wheel in my hand, the engine running and a race track in front of me.

How hard will you be pushing for Friday sessions in the car?

I will be pushing hard and FP1 sessions will be part of my programme. I know these sessions are an important element of race preparation for the team, so my duty in these is to fulfil all their targets, rather than just trying to set the faster time I can at any given moment. It’s good to have this discipline to deliver exactly what the team requires.

Is there a lot you can learn from Jolyon and Nico?

It doesn’t matter if it’s from Nico and Jolyon or from any situation, there is always a lot to learn in this life, and if I spend a day not getting better in some way, it’s a lost day. I will never change this approach to everything I do. Of course, I expect to learn something from both of the race drivers and all of the team as well.

How much work have you been doing to strengthen your neck?

I don’t like to say how often I am training, but I tell you it is a lot of work and not only on my neck!

What’s your approach to the season ahead?

I know what the team wants from me, I know what I am capable of and I am ready to deliver it correctly and to the best of my ability.