Renault Sport Formula One Team is proud to announce that Pete Machin will join the organisation as Head of Aerodynamics, based at Enstone, from July 3.

Before joining Renault Sport Racing, Pete previously worked at Red Bull Racing notably on wind tunnel development of the Renault-powered championship winning RB6, RB7, RB8 and RB9 cars. Pete’s tenure in Milton Keynes started under the guise of Jaguar Racing in April 2002 and he was previously Senior CFD Engineer at Arrows Formula One Team from October 1997 to April 2002. He started his career at Bombardier Aerospace as an aerodynamicist.

As a result of these changes, Jon Tomlinson will become Deputy Head of Aerodynamics, reporting to Pete.

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing:

"We are very pleased to welcome Pete Machin to Enstone. Aerodynamics are obviously a hugely important element of the performance equation so to enlist Pete is a particular highlight of our recent recruitment programme. The latest generation of regulations are, if anything, more aero-crucial than before so to have Pete join us at such a time of exciting evolution will be of the greatest benefit. Pete will fit into our existing structure and we expect to see the fruits of his labours come on stream later in the year. This announcement is tremendously exciting for everyone at Renault Sport Racing."

Pete Machin, Head of Aerodynamics, Renault Sport Racing:

"It is clear that Renault Sport is serious about mounting a fresh challenge within F1 and I am happy to join the team. Bob Bell headed-up the technical team when Renault last won world championships as a constructor, so I’m very much looking forward to working with him in my new role with that same achievement as the target. I have previously worked closely with both Nick Chester and Ciaron Pilbeam too, so I have good familiarity with some key personnel as well as the aspirations.

"The technical regulation changes for 2017 are the first significant change in four years and will allow F1 cars to achieve greater downforce than at any other time in the history of the sport, so it’s a very exciting time to be taking charge of aero development at Renault Sport Racing and I am confident in getting the team back to the sharp end of the grid."