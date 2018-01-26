Many of the reigning champions who dominated motorsport series all over the world in 2017 have joined the field of driving royalty assembling for next week’s Race Of Champions – to be held on February 2-3, 2018 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at Riyadh’s King Fahad International Stadium.

The ROC Riyadh field already includes some of the greatest names in the history of motorsport such as Formula 1 stars, Indianapolis 500 winners and Le Mans legends. Now they will be joined by a host of current stars who are at the top of their game in everything from rallycross to touring cars to endurance racing to NASCAR.

Germany’s Timo Bernhard will make his ROC debut after a stunning year for Porsche in which he took his second win at the Le Mans 24 Hours (alongside Brendon Hartley and Earl Bamber) before adding the overall FIA World Endurance Championship. He will be joined in Riyadh by his fellow countryman René Rast, who stunned the tin-top world by sealing the 2017 DTM crown in a Team Rosberg Audi in his first full year.

Sweden will also be well represented in Riyadh, starting with another ROC debutant: 2017 FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson had a dazzling year, at one point taking five successive wins to see off a star-studded field and romp to the crown. Young Swedish charger Joel Eriksson will be in action too, after a season in which he took seven FIA European F3 Championship wins and was pipped to the title by British ace Lando Norris. The pair can now resume hostilities next week…

There will also be two Mexican drivers making their Race Of Champions debuts in Riyadh after sealing championships in 2017. Triple Daytona 24 Hours winner and four-time Grand-Am Champion Memo Rojas added the European Le Mans Series title to his impressive racing roll of honour, and he will now be joined on the ROC parallel track by newly-crowned NASCAR Mexico champion Abraham Calderon.