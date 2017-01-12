Logo
F1 - Red Bull to keep using controversial suspension - Marko

"We can’t use it 100 per cent but..."


12 January 2017 - 10h10, by GMM 

Red Bull will continue to use a controversial suspension concept in 2017, according to Germany’s Auto Bild.

Earlier, it was reported the Mercedes-pioneered, hydraulically-networked system that mimics active suspension had been banned by the FIA, following a letter to the governing body from Ferrari.

La Gazzetta dello Sport had claimed the FIA ruled out the designs, used in 2016 by Mercedes and Red Bull, on the basis they were being used for aerodynamic effect.

But Auto Bild claims that only Ferrari’s proposed 2017 version has actually been declared illegal by the FIA,.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko confirmed: "We can’t use it 100 per cent (in 2017), but we can still use it."

When asked about the controversy, former F1 designer Gustav Brunner told Speed Week: "I do not believe it will be a big deal in Australia, as by then everyone will probably have such a system on their car."



