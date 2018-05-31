Yet another aspect of Ferrari’s 2018 car may now come under the microscope.

After the Maranello team had to remove ’Halo winglets’ after Barcelona, and amid concerns about oil consumption in the turbo, the FIA ran detailed checks on the car’s supposed ’double battery’ system in Monaco.

Ferrari got the green light, but Charlie Whiting said more checks in Canada may be necessary.

And now, yet another part of the Ferrari is coming under the microscope.

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Red Bull is concerned that, at full speed, Ferrari’s ’DRS’ flap in the rear wing opens more than the allowed 6.5cm.