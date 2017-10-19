Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull started 2018 car design early - Ricciardo

"I feel that our starts are always a bit slow"


19 October 2017 - 09h07, by GMM 

Daniel Ricciardo says Red Bull got an early start with the design of its car for 2018.

Many were surprised when, despite the big regulations change, Red Bull began this season clearly behind F1’s top two teams Mercedes and Ferrari.

But the former champions have caught up through the year, with Australian Ricciardo and his teammate Max Verstappen each winning a race.

"Of course, it’s nice that we got better during the season," Ricciardo said.

"But we have to make sure we are not so far behind at the start of the season," he told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"I feel that our starts are always a bit slow — that’s certainly been the case since I started to drive for Red Bull," Ricciardo added.

"But a lot is going to change now. We always thought we started building the car early enough, but maybe it wasn’t enough," he said.

"That is why we started even earlier this year. Hopefully, we can fight for the title right from the first race in Melbourne. Mercedes has been winning too much and we want to change that."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1