F1 - Red Bull set for Honda switch

The decision has now been made


19 June 2018 - 07h40, by GMM 

Red Bull has decided to switch from Renault to Honda power for 2019.

After lengthy delays and high tension between the energy drink-owned outfit and its existing supplier, L’Equipe reports that the decision has now been made in Honda’s favour.

The authoritative French publication cited "sources" who said the news will be announced by Red Bull as soon as Tuesday.

Red Bull will therefore join its junior team Toro Rosso in sharing Honda power from 2019, and leave Renault with only its works team and new customer McLaren.


