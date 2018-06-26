Logo
F1 - Red Bull refusing to use new Renault MGU-K

"It’s a problem that some have chosen not to use it"


26 June 2018 - 10h16, by GMM 

Red Bull will not use a new ’MGU-K’ unit supplied by Renault this weekend in Austria.

Marca reports that Renault has been using the 2017 version of the energy recovery component so far this year, but that the new specification is finally ready.

However, fitting the new unit will result in penalties for the Renault-powered drivers, including those at the works team, McLaren, and Red Bull.

"It will be available in Austria for all the cars that want it," said Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul.

"It so happens that not all the teams have chosen to use the new specification, but it’s something that we’ve been very much waiting for."

It is believed Renault and McLaren will use the new MGU-K in Austria, but Red Bull doesn’t want to take penalties at its home race at the Red Bull Ring.

"It’s a problem that some have chosen not to use it," Abiteboul said. "It means they will continue to use the MGU-K of a previous technical specification with a higher reliability risk.

"But that is our philosophy — to accept the choice of the teams that have all the information," he added.


