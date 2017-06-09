Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull keeping both drivers in 2018

"Both have uncomplicated, clean contracts"


9 June 2017 - 09h34, by GMM 

Red Bull has dismissed rumours it might make a change to its driver lineup for 2018.

Currently, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drive for the premier energy drink owned team, but rumours of potential moves are always bubbling.

However, team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Kleine Zeitung newspaper: "Both have uncomplicated, clean contracts.

"I have no doubt that Max and Daniel will drive the RB14 next year," he insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1