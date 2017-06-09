Red Bull has dismissed rumours it might make a change to its driver lineup for 2018.

Currently, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen drive for the premier energy drink owned team, but rumours of potential moves are always bubbling.

However, team boss Christian Horner is quoted by Kleine Zeitung newspaper: "Both have uncomplicated, clean contracts.

"I have no doubt that Max and Daniel will drive the RB14 next year," he insisted.