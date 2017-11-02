Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull is true ’top team’ for Verstappen - father

"The team has moved heaven and earth"


2 November 2017 - 11h03, by GMM 

Max Verstappen’s father is confident the 20-year-old has selected a true "top team" to race for through 2020.

The young Dutch sensation had been linked with potential moves to Mercedes or Ferrari, but instead extended his stay at Red Bull for the next three years.

And former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and co-manager, said he is comfortable with that choice.

"The team has moved heaven and earth to become more competitive again," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"When you look at the state of the car at the beginning of the season and how good it is now, that answers the question of what makes a top team," Jos added.

"And all the changes made fit wonderfully with Max’s driving style, which is noticeable on the stopwatch," he said.

Verstappen snr, who raced for teams including Benetton and Minardi, also thinks Max can end the 2017 season on a high.

"In Brazil we hope for a little rain," he smiled, "and then Max can show what he can do, as he managed last year.

"I guess in qualifying the other top teams will be a little stronger, but in the race Red Bull should be able to keep up," said Jos.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Race (582 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Pre-race (238 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Saturday (649 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1