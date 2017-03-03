Red Bull could be set to expand its involvement in F1 beyond being a team owner and race promoter.

Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper reports that Dietrich Mateschitz’s broadcaster Servus TV is interested in taking over as the holder of Austria’s F1 television rights for 2020.

"Generally, formula one is always a topic for us but we have not yet looked in detail," the Red Bull mogul said.

Servus TV already broadcasts MotoGP in Austria, and Mateschitz remarked: "MotoGP is probably the best motor racing series in the world, and we have a young, committed and above all competent team that does a good job."