Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull eyes F1 television rights

"Generally, formula one is always a topic for us"


3 March 2017 - 15h01, by GMM 

Red Bull could be set to expand its involvement in F1 beyond being a team owner and race promoter.

Salzburger Nachrichten newspaper reports that Dietrich Mateschitz’s broadcaster Servus TV is interested in taking over as the holder of Austria’s F1 television rights for 2020.

"Generally, formula one is always a topic for us but we have not yet looked in detail," the Red Bull mogul said.

Servus TV already broadcasts MotoGP in Austria, and Mateschitz remarked: "MotoGP is probably the best motor racing series in the world, and we have a young, committed and above all competent team that does a good job."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (02/03) (355 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1