F1 - Red Bull crash saga ’closed’ - Marko

"Max wants too much and puts himself under too much pressure"


10 May 2018 - 10h51, by GMM 

Dr Helmut Marko says the affair surrounding the Red Bull drivers’ crash in Baku is now "closed".

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen crashed during the Azerbaijan grand prix, earning a hefty rebuke from their bosses.

But Marko told Sport Bild: "There is no bad blood. The chapter is closed."

However, it is believed Marko has empowered the drivers’ engineers to close down a battle in the future if another crash appears likely.

Marko added: "They have to have enough brains that they don’t get into a situation like that.

"We let them race, but they have to show respect, which they didn’t do."

Much of the blame has been put at Max Verstappen’s feet, and Marko agreed that the Dutchman is under pressure.

"Max wants too much and puts himself under too much pressure," he said.

"He has to learn to be able to give in sometimes — especially now, because of the frequency of the incidents," Marko added.

"It’s hard for him, but he knows. It was also the same with Sebastian in the past. I see the parallels.

"Max knows that he will be automatically blamed for the next incident, whether he can do anything about it or not.

"We also need the points," he said. "So next time he has to think even more than he did before."



