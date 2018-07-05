Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull close to new Ricciardo deal - Horner

"We have reached a point where we both want to continue"


5 July 2018 - 07h59, by GMM 

Christian Horner has admitted that Red Bull is getting close to re-signing Daniel Ricciardo for 2019.

Earlier, the Australian was flirting with a switch to Ferrari or Mercedes, and even weighing up a reported huge offer from McLaren.

But Red Bull boss Horner told Austria’s ORF broadcaster: "We have reached a point where we both want to continue. The team and him.

"It’s only a matter of time until we’ve gone over all the details and come to an agreement," he added.

Horner said it’s obvious that Mercedes in particular flirted with signing Ricciardo.

"I believe he had an offer that potentially interested him," Horner said.

"He is impatient and wants to race for the world championship. That’s why he was looking around, but I think Ferrari and Mercedes are not changing their teams now."

And he said Ricciardo is quite enthused about Red Bull’s switch to fully works Honda power.

"One of things we’ve told him is where we want to go with the new engines," said Horner.

"He understands our decision. Hopefully, unless Lewis Hamilton ends his career at Silverstone, everything else will be a formality."


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Race (386 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Pre-race (290 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Saturday (456 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Friday (712 photos)
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC