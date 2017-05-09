Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull can catch top teams - Horner

"The new regulations are still very immature"


9 May 2017 - 11h39, by GMM 

Team boss Christian Horner says Red Bull still has a chance of catching title contenders Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.

Although the energy drink owned team will introduce a ’B’ spec car in Barcelona this weekend, engine partner Renault has delayed a performance upgrade.

Still, Horner is upbeat.

"The new regulations are still very immature and we will definitely get stronger," he is quoted by Speed Week.

"Obviously Ferrari and Mercedes have been better than us so far, but we’ve tried to keep the damage within limits. We still have our chances to catch up."

There are suggestions Red Bull’s situation has left driver Daniel Ricciardo deeply frustrated, and potentially open to a switch to Ferrari for 2018.

Horner said: "I cannot see a difference between the Ricciardo now and the Daniel I know from past years. Of course he wants to be competitive but he isn’t moaning. The 2015 season was much more frustrating for him.

"I am convinced that we have the most exciting driver pairing in the sport," he added.

And although Red Bull is not yet vying for wins, Horner said he is happy that the formerly-dominant Mercedes team finally has a rival in the form of Ferrari.

"It’s great for the sport. Formula one has a new winner in Valtteri Bottas, we’ve had four races where beforehand no one could have predicted with certainty who would win. Three winners in four grands prix — may it continue," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Race (424 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (205 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2017 Bahrain GP - Friday (586 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1