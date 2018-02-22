Logo
F1 - Red Bull airbrushed 2018 car photos - report

"It’s not a new concept"


22 February 2018 - 09h28, by GMM 

Red Bull has airbrushed a key detail out of photographs of its new 2018 car.

That is the claim of Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport, who said the team’s interim black and blue launch livery is also an attempt to "camouflage" secrets.

Dr Helmut Marko said days ago that while Adrian Newey may no longer be "100 per cent" involved, he is now "close to it" after sensing that Mercedes and Ferrari are beatable.

So it is with great interest that Red Bull airbrushed out of both studio and track photos a horizontal detail emerging from the sidepods of the new car.

"The key question is why Red Bull does not want to show only that detail," Auto Motor und Sport wondered.

"It’s not a new concept," editor Michael Schmidt said. "Teams took the idea from Ferrari.

"McLaren apparently questioned it because it was against the spirit of the regulations."



