F1 - Red Bull ’a second faster’ in Singapore - Lauda

"We were a bit worse than expected"


16 September 2017 - 10h38, by GMM 

Niki Lauda says he has his eye on Red Bull in Singapore.

The world of F1 had touched down in Singapore expecting Ferrari to be the favourites on the tight and twisty floodlit streets.

Lauda, the Mercedes team chairman, admitted the reigning world champions are somewhat struggling in Singapore.

"We were a bit worse than expected," the F1 legend said. "But Ferrari was surprisingly slower.

"We thought Ferrari would be our problem, but it’s Red Bull," Lauda added on Friday. "They were outstanding today.

"On the long runs they are a second faster than us."



