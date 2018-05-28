Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Red Bull ’a good place’ for Ricciardo - Hamilton

"I told him he’s doing a great job"


28 May 2018 - 12h36, by GMM 

Lewis Hamilton thinks Monaco winner Daniel Ricciardo should consider staying at Red Bull.

Just as his current contract is set to run out, Australian Ricciardo is riding high and linked with potential moves to Ferrari or Mercedes.

"I chatted with him today," Hamilton said after Monaco.

"I told him he’s doing a great job. Everyone knows who his teammate (Max Verstappen) is and how much more he’s paid, but he (Ricciardo) is more consistent, breaks cars less often and outperforms him.

"He’s one of the top drivers," the Briton added. "I’m sure he has options, so that means Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari."

Hamilton said a move to Mercedes for Ricciardo is "unlikely", amid rumours Valtteri Bottas will be retained.

"If you look at Ferrari, I guess Kimi will want to stay," said Hamilton. "He’s doing well this year and there’s no sign that he’s getting older.

"The other thing is that at the moment Daniel is the leader at Red Bull. It’s a good place for him. At some point they will get a competitive engine and further reduce the gap to us. And that’s great," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC