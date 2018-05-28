Lewis Hamilton thinks Monaco winner Daniel Ricciardo should consider staying at Red Bull.

Just as his current contract is set to run out, Australian Ricciardo is riding high and linked with potential moves to Ferrari or Mercedes.

"I chatted with him today," Hamilton said after Monaco.

"I told him he’s doing a great job. Everyone knows who his teammate (Max Verstappen) is and how much more he’s paid, but he (Ricciardo) is more consistent, breaks cars less often and outperforms him.

"He’s one of the top drivers," the Briton added. "I’m sure he has options, so that means Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari."

Hamilton said a move to Mercedes for Ricciardo is "unlikely", amid rumours Valtteri Bottas will be retained.

"If you look at Ferrari, I guess Kimi will want to stay," said Hamilton. "He’s doing well this year and there’s no sign that he’s getting older.

"The other thing is that at the moment Daniel is the leader at Red Bull. It’s a good place for him. At some point they will get a competitive engine and further reduce the gap to us. And that’s great," he said.