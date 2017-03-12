Rapax team is pleased to announce the agreement reached with Johnny Cecotto and Nyck De Vries to enter the 2017 FIA Formula 2 Championship. Together they make a very strong line-up that combines two drivers with different backgrounds but with undoubted speed and professionalism. They’ll take it to the track from March 13th, during the first collective test session, scheduled for the Circuit de Catalunya, in Barcelona.

Johnny Cecotto: “It’s amazing to be racing with Rapax in the 2017 Formula 2 championship. Our journey started in Malaysia last year and from the first moments there was a great feeling between me and the whole team. We then continued with the 2nd place in Abu Dhabi and 3 fantastic test days which gave us a great chance to prepare this season. I’m overwhelmed that we managed to be at the start of this championship together and can’t wait to sit in the car on Monday and continue from where we left off last year”.

Nyck De Vries: “First and foremost I would like to thank Rapax for their faith in me and everyone involved. It has been a tough ride, but here we are ready to fight. I have a lot of great memories in Italy from my karting time, so it really feels like coming home. I am pleased also that I will remain a member of the McLaren Young Driver Programme, which I have been associated with for seven years now. I hope to achieve success in FIA Formula 2 with Rapax, and my ultimate aim of course remains to get to Formula 1 and achieve success there too. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I am confident that we will make it a successful campaign together”.

Andrea Bergamini, Managing Director: “Coming from the important announcement that saw the GP2 Series transition to the new FIA Formula 2 project, we are delighted to announce Nyck De Vries and Johnny Cecotto as our drivers for 2017. We worked really hard to make the two deals happen, especially after the great results scored in last December’s test at Abu Dhabi. In addition to their undisputed driving skills, Johnny and Nyck quickly established good chemistry with the team, laying great foundations on which to build a challenging yet already fascinating 2017 season”.