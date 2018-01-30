Logo
F1 - Ralf plays down son David Schumacher’s winning F4 start

"What David showed in the last races makes me very proud"


30 January 2018 - 12h08, by GMM 

Ralf Schumacher has played down the stunning start to the single seater career of his son David.

Ralf, a six-time grand prix winner, was on hand to support the start of his 16-year-old son’s move from karts into car racing at a Middle Eastern Formula 4 series.

David was on the podium six times out of seven races, including his maiden win.

"The first two racing weekends in a Formula 4 car were a lot of fun," he told Auto Bild.

"I honestly had not expected to win so quickly."

And former Williams driver Ralf, whose brother Michael Schumacher is the most successful F1 driver of all time, added: "What David showed in the last races makes me very proud.

"But we also realise that the competition back in Europe will be very strong."



