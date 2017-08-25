Logo
F1 - Ralf Schumacher’s son set for Formula 4 debut

"I was happy with my first test"


25 August 2017 - 14h35, by GMM 

Another Schumacher is well on the road to formula one.

Already, great hype and attention is surrounding the rise of F1 legend Michael Schumacher’s 18-year-old son Mick, who is currently in European F3.

But it now emerges that Michael’s brother Ralf also has a son on the path to F1, with David Schumacher set to move from karts to German Formula 4.

David, 16, will drive for his father’s own team US Racing in 2018.

"I was happy with my first test," Mick Schumacher’s cousin said, according to Germany’s Auto Bild.



