Kimi Raikkonen says he is happy to eventually accept Ferrari ’team orders’.

In Austria, many were surprised when the Italian team did not order Raikkonen to let Sebastian Vettel past so that he could boost his championship lead.

But Finn Raikkonen says no one should be surprised.

"Nothing has changed. We follow our guidelines like I have since I came to Ferrari in 2007," he said at Silverstone.

"Only the journalists make it a big story.

"Team orders will play a role sooner or later, and that’s fine with me too, but that time has not come yet," Raikkonen added.

It is expected that Ferrari will replace the 38-year-old with Sauber youngster Charles Leclerc for 2019.

"We’ll see whether I continue with Ferrari or not," Raikkonen said on Thursday. "At the moment I don’t know."