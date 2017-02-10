Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen to open karaoke bar

Work on the establishment will begin in April


10 February 2017 - 17h46, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen is set to open a karaoke bar in Helsinki, the capital of his native Finland.

That is the claim of the Finnish entertainment magazine Seitseman Paivaa.

The report said the Ferrari driver and 2007 world champion wanted to keep the precise location of the venue secret, but it is apparently close to where he keeps his yacht.

Seitseman Paivaa said Raikkonen is a karaoke regular, and Youtube footage from 2009 indeed depicts the 37-year-old singing in his native Finnish in a bar.

The report said work on the establishment will begin in April.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (171 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1