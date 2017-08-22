Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen tips strong future for Leclerc

"Leclerc has shown great progress"


22 August 2017 - 13h33, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen has tipped a strong future for Ferrari junior Charles Leclerc.

Monaco-born Leclerc, 19, is dominating the former GP2 series Formula 2 this year and he recently impressed at the wheel of Ferrari’s 2017 car at the post-Hungary GP test.

"It’s not easy to do well in a different car from what you normally drive," the Finn is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"But Leclerc has shown great progress and for sure he will do great things in the future."

Leclerc has been linked with a seat at Sauber next year, with the Swiss team’s boss Frederic Vasseur saying he is open to taking a driver from Ferrari.

"I certainly wanted to impress as many people as possible, but the priority was just to make my contribution to Ferrari," Leclerc said of the recent test.

"Hopefully there will be opportunities at the end of the season."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1