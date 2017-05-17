Logo
F1 - Raikkonen’s daughter born

"We are so happy and proud"


17 May 2017 - 10h16, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen has become a father for the second time — and Nico Rosberg appears to be hot on his heels.

MTV, the Finnish broadcaster, said Ferrari driver Raikkonen’s partner Minttu has given birth to their first daughter, named Rianna Angelia, Milana.

"We are so happy and proud," Minttu said. Their son Robin was born in 2015.

Meanwhile, Bild newspaper reports that although the news is not official, retired Rosberg and his wife Vivian are also expecting their second child.

The pair were spotted leaving Monaco’s Princess Grace Hospital this week, where their almost 2-year-old daughter Alaia was born.

When contacted by Bild, Rosberg would not confirm the happy news.



