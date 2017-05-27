Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Räikkönen on pole in Monaco ahead of Vettel

Hamilton is eliminated in Q2


27 May 2017 - 15h10, by Olivier Ferret 

Kimi Räikkönen took his first pole position in nine years with super final lap in Monaco that saw him finish just four hundredths of a second ahead of championship leader Sebastian Vettel as Ferrari locked out the front row. Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas was third but team-mate Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 in 14th place.

Ferrari were quickest out of the blocks in Q1 with Raikkonen on track first, the Finn quickly followed by team-mate Vettel.

It was the German who set the early pace and though he was briefly usurped by the Red Bulls, with Ricciardo claiming P1 with a lap of 1:13.219, Vettel jumped back to the top with a time of 1:13.090.

Max Verstappen was running quickly, however and as the Ferrari driver retreated to the pits the Dutchman moved back into top spot, edging past Vettel by just over one hundredth of a second. With Verstappen ahead of the two Ferraris and Red Bull team-mate Ricciardo, fifth fastest in the session was Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas ahead of McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne, the Belgian showing what his car is capable of when power deficits are negated. Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, qualified for the second segment in P10.

However, eliminated at the end of the Q1 were Force India’s Esteban Ocon in P16 ahead of Renault’s Jolyon Palmer, Williams’ Lance Stroll and the Saubers of Pascal Wehrlein and Marcus Ericsson.

It was an unfortunate result for Ocon. The Frenchman crashed out in FP3, hitting the barriers at the Swimming Pool section, but his team managed to get him out in Q1. However, there was clearly something still amiss as team-mate Sergio Perez progressed in P8. Ericsson, meawhile, clipped a barrier late on and damaged his rear left suspension.

Monaco has the habit of throwing up grid anomalies and it delivered in style in Q2. As Ferrari again led the way with Räikkönen in charge ahead of Vettel and with Verstappen third ahead of Bottas, Hamilton was struggling.

Going into the final five minutes of the segment, the three-time champion was in 14th place and visibly struggling with the handling of his car. His first flying lap of his final run saw the Briton making corrections throughout and thus he could find no improvement.

Whether a jump up the order would come on the following lap, with Hamilton crossing the line with 50 seconds in hand before the flag, would not be revealed as just ahead, Vandoorne lost control going through the Swimming Pool section and dumped his McLaren into the wall.

The yellow flags were immediately shown and Hamilton’s lap was nullified. He was riuled out of the session in P14, just ahead of Williams’ Felipe Massa and behind 11th- placed Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso, Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg and Haas’ Kevin Magnussen.

If the second session produced the unexpected, the final session delivered a massive surpise in the shape of Räikkönen finding more pace than any of his rivals. The Finn led the way after the first runs but in the final laps he clawed even more performance out of his Ferrari and lowered the benchmark to 1:12.178. Vettel tried to respond but could only get to a time of 1:12.221, thus handing the Finn his first pole since the French Grand Prix of 2008, 128 races previously.

Bottas finished just two thousandths of a second behind the championship leader, while the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Ricciardo were fourth and fifth respectively. Behind them Sainz will line up sixth ahead of Perez, while Romain Grosjean took eighth place for Haas. On his return to grand prix racing, Jenson Button will line up ninth on the grid for McLaren ahead of team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne.

Pos.DriverTeamQ1 timeQ2 timeQ3 time
01 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:13.117 1:12.231 1:12.178
02 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:13.090 1:12.449 1:12.221
03 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes AMG 1:13.325 1:12.901 1:12.223
04 Max Verstappen Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.078 1:12.697 1:12.496
05 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Tag Heuer 1:13.219 1:13.011 1:12.998
06 Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso Renault 1:13.526 1:13.397 1:13.162
07 Sergio Perez Force India Mercedes 1:13.530 1:13.430 1:13.162
08 Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1:13.789 1:13.203 1:13.329
09 Jenson Button McLaren Honda 1:13.723 1:13.453 1:13.349
10 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren Honda 1:13.476 1:13.249 -:—.---
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
11 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso Renault 1:13.899 1:13.516
12 Nico Hulkenberg Renault F1 1:13.787 1:13.628
13 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1:13.531 1:13.959
14 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG 1:13.640 1:14.106
15 Felipe Massa Williams Mercedes 1:13.796 1:20.529
---------------- --------------- ---------- ---------- ----------
16 Esteban Ocon Force India Mercedes 1:14.101
17 Jolyon Palmer Renault F1 1:14.696
18 Lance Stroll Williams Mercedes 1:14.893
19 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber Ferrari 1:15.159
20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber Ferrari 1:15.276


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1