Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen now Ferrari ’number 2’ - Hamilton

"We do not give team orders"


29 May 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Despite making the podium, Kimi Raikkonen was far from happy after Sunday’s Monaco GP.

The pole sitter was leading the prestigious race until the round of pitstops, when his Ferrari teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel stayed out longer and re-emerged to win.

"Feelings were hot in the Ferrari garage," Toni Vilander, a broadcaster for Finland’s C More and a personal friend of Raikkonen’s, said.

"Kimi’s engineer was very upset and Kimi was obviously angry. Maybe things went on that we don’t know about."

The obvious conclusion - although Ferrari denies it - was that the team deliberately engineered the situation so that Vettel scored maximum points ahead of the Finn.

"We do not give team orders," team boss Maurizio Arrivabene is quoted by Iltalehti.

"They had permission to fight with each other, and they did so," he insisted.

Vettel agreed with his boss that Ferrari’s pit strategy simply happened to work out in his favour.

"We are racing, we get along well, I can understand that Kimi’s upset," said the German.

But from Mercedes’ perspective, Monaco was perhaps the turning point of 2017. The former champions struggled all weekend and now Ferrari might have made a clear move to install Vettel as ’number 1’.

"It’s difficult for the leader here to be passed — unless the team decides to favour one car," Lewis Hamilton, now 25 points behind Vettel after six races, said.

"It is clear to me that Ferrari has chosen a number 1 driver."

So will Mercedes now have to follow suit, by making it equally clear that Valtteri Bottas’ is Hamilton’s wing-man?

"I don’t want to answer that question," said Finn Bottas. "I also don’t believe it’s the right time for it.

"I think I have shown good performance this weekend and the team knows my potential."

What is apparently clear is that Ferrari has definitely moved ahead of Mercedes in the pecking order.

"The Ferraris seem to work everywhere," said Hamilton, "so the next 14 races will be very difficult.

"It’s obvious that I cannot afford another weekend like this."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1