Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen not denying Ferrari-Leclerc rumours

"Nothing has changed since Canada"


22 June 2018 - 10h35, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen has not denied the latest rumours about his future.

Recently, the Finn was linked with a full-time move to rallying for 2019.

Now, the rumour in the Paul Ricard paddock is that Ferrari is moving towards replacing him with junior driver Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc’s current boss, Sauber chief Frederic Vasseur, told Blick newspaper: "We have to expect that Charles doesn’t drive for us for long.

"That’s why we enjoy every good result with him."

Raikkonen, 38, responded to the rumours: "Nothing has changed since Canada."

But, like Fernando Alonso, the 2007 world champion indicated that is no longer as in love with formula one as he used to be.

"It’s always more fun for everyone if we’re racing properly," he said in Paul Ricard.

"If you have races like Monaco, when everyone is trying only 80 per cent and they all follow one another, that’s not very exciting for the fans or us as drivers.

"Over the years, we have changed the rules over and over but it didn’t do anything," Raikkonen added.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 French GP - Thursday (338 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Race (575 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Pre-race (308 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Saturday (619 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Friday (709 photos)
Photos - 2018 Canadian GP - Thursday (334 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik










F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC