Kimi Raikkonen’s trainer has confirmed that the Ferrari driver dropped weight over the winter.

The Finn recently dismissed a reporter who noticed that the 38-year-old was looking slimmer and fitter in 2018.

But Raikkonen’s long time physio Mark Arnall admitted: "The winter season this year was about getting Kimi’s weight down.

"This winter I managed to get 3.2 kilograms off Kimi. He now weighs just 70kg," he told Iltalehti newspaper.

Arnall said F1 engineers ask for drivers to be as light as possible.

"If they want the front of the car to turn better, they want more weight at the front. If they want more grip to the rear tyres, they shift the weight back. And if the driver weighs too much, it doesn’t work," he said.