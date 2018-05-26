Logo
F1 - Raikkonen linked with return to rallying

"Kimi could be a Toyota driver"


26 May 2018 - 11h52, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen could leave F1 and return to world rallying next year.

That is the claim of the Finnish newspaper Ilta Sanomat, reporting one of the hot rumours from the Monaco paddock.

When Raikkonen left F1 for the first time after 2009, he raced in the world rally championship.

Now with his Ferrari seat for 2019 reportedly again up for grabs, he is in talks with Tommi Makinen, boss of the works Toyota Gazoo Racing world rally team.

Makinen, as well as his team deputy Mia Miettinen, are both in Monaco and have been spotted on Raikkonen’s yacht in the harbour.

"Kimi could be a Toyota driver," Miettinen said, "but first he has to decide if he will continue his career with Ferrari."

Another Finn, former F1 driver Mika Salo, thinks Ferrari will either retain Raikkonen for 2019 or sign up Daniel Ricciardo.

"I think Charles Leclerc is too young and inexperienced," he said. "That’s why Ricciardo is the only real choice for Ferrari other than Kimi for next season."


