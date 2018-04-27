Kimi Raikkonen has denied he is obviously the ’number 2’ driver at Ferrari.

Although the Finn has performed strongly in 2018, many believe Ferrari has clearly favoured Sebastian Vettel in race strategy.

"I don’t comment on that. As far as I know, I have 100pc the same opportunities," Raikkonen told Finland’s Ilta Sanomat newspaper in Baku.

"I’m here to do my best, and I want to fight as hard as I can. I would not be here if I felt that was not possible," he added.

Raikkonen also played down reports he could be set to lose his seat altogether, amid rumours Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo are in talks.

"It’s the same every year for as long as I can remember — maybe for 15 years," he said.

"Every year I am out, and if you just keep repeating it, sooner or later you are right. But I don’t want to talk about things here."