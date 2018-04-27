Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen denies being Ferrari ’number 2’

"I don’t comment on that"


27 April 2018 - 09h00, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen has denied he is obviously the ’number 2’ driver at Ferrari.

Although the Finn has performed strongly in 2018, many believe Ferrari has clearly favoured Sebastian Vettel in race strategy.

"I don’t comment on that. As far as I know, I have 100pc the same opportunities," Raikkonen told Finland’s Ilta Sanomat newspaper in Baku.

"I’m here to do my best, and I want to fight as hard as I can. I would not be here if I felt that was not possible," he added.

Raikkonen also played down reports he could be set to lose his seat altogether, amid rumours Ferrari and Daniel Ricciardo are in talks.

"It’s the same every year for as long as I can remember — maybe for 15 years," he said.

"Every year I am out, and if you just keep repeating it, sooner or later you are right. But I don’t want to talk about things here."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (311 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Race (708 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Pre-race (274 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Saturday (697 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Friday (680 photos)
Photos - 2018 Chinese GP - Thursday (353 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Race (501 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Pre-race (285 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Saturday (716 photos)
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Friday (625 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1