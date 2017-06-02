Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Raikkonen ’basically’ Ferrari no.2 - Salo

"Kimi is already quite a lot of points behind"


2 June 2017 - 12h30, by GMM 

Kimi Raikkonen is "basically" already the number 2 driver at Ferrari for 2017.

That is the view of the Finn’s countryman Mika Salo.

His comments follow Monaco, where a controversial pit strategy saw Raikkonen lose the lead and the subsequent race win to teammate and championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

"Vettel has a good chance of winning the world championship," Salo said.

"He’s doing a very good job against Hamilton. Kimi is already quite a lot of points behind, so basically he’s the second driver in everyone’s eyes," said the former F1 driver.

"Of course Kimi may not believe it until it is mathematically impossible to win the championship, but the team’s interest means Kimi is probably the second driver," Salo added.

However, Salo said that de-facto number 2 status does not mean Raikkonen will be the subject of draconian ’team orders’.

"That sort of thing cannot happen anymore, although it may be a bit worse than a pit strategy or something else.

"We haven’t seen it yet, but I bet we will if Vettel continues to lead and Kimi happens to be faster somewhere. There may be the need to change places," he added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1