Racing Engineering are sad to announce that they will not be competing in the 2018 FIA Formula Two Championship.

The Spanish team have been racing in the Formula Two Championship and its predecessor, the GP2 Series, since 2005 and in that time they have won twenty-seven races as well as winning the GP2 Drivers’ Championship in 2008 and 2013.

The Sanlucar de Barrameda-based team had already had great success in the Spanish F3 Championship, winning the Team Championship in every year they competed before moving up to the World Series by Nissan in 2002 and winning the Team Championship in their debut year.

Racing Engineering’s first season in the GP2 Series saw the team continue their winning ways taking two victories and from then onwards they were always amongst the front runners in GP2 and Formula Two, twice finishing as vice-champions in the Team Championship in addition to their Driver Championship titles for Giorgio Pantano and Fabio Leimer, while their beautifully prepared cars have always been a favourite with the race fans.

Alfonso de Orléans-Borbón:

“It is with great sadness that Racing Engineering is saying goodbye to the FIA Formula Two Championship, we have competed in this Championship and the GP2 Series for thirteen years and, in that time, we have had some wonderful memories of numerous race wins and Championship success. Every year has been hard-fought in this most competitive of Championships and we have always strived to improve every year.

I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all our Sponsors over the years as well as the Championship organisers, our drivers, team members, fellow competitors and the fans that have supported us.”

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel:

“I would like to thank Alfonso de Orléans-Borbón and the whole Racing Engineering team for their dedication and hard work over the years. Our working relationship started in 2005 when they joined the GP2 grid. Their achievement in the Series was remarkable and I’m looking forward to renewing our fruitful collaboration in the near future.”