Force India

ESTEBAN OCON

“A fantastic result today. I’m really happy and it was great fun. The pace we had was impressive and the team did a fantastic job with the strategy. We had a great understanding of the tyres and there were times during the race when we were the fastest car on track. In the final few laps I was catching Bottas and Raikkonen by over a second per lap and I was right behind them at the end. It feels great to get this result and a good bunch of points after a few disappointing races. I hope we can have many more weekends like this one.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“I am disappointed today because we didn’t get the result our pace deserved. We had a problem at the pit stop and this completely ruined our race. Our first stint was strong, we looked after the tyres well and pushed hard just before the stop. We had a good rhythm but we pitted slightly early to react to what was happening around us. We lost some time, but in the second part of the race we had good pace. Unfortunately, it was impossible to overtake. I was quicker than the cars in front, but you need a big advantage to be able pass around here, especially with these very wide cars. I leave Monaco feeling we have lost some important points. Esteban showed what we could do today and it feels like an opportunity lost.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“Congratulations to the entire team on a well-deserved sixth place in Monaco. Esteban did an excellent job all weekend and hasn’t put a wheel out of place. After his strong qualifying performance it was very satisfying to see him bring home eight points today with a very mature drive. It’s a shame that Sergio had an issue at the pit stop, which undoubtedly cost him the opportunity to finish inside the top ten. He showed good pace in the second half of the race but without track position it was hard to make it count. We take a lot of encouragement from out strong performance this weekend and will look to carry this momentum into Montreal in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean finished 13th and 15th, respectively, in the 76th Monaco Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit de Monaco.

The sixth round of the 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship at the historic 3.337-kilometer (2.074-mile), 19-turn track was bound to be a difficult affair for the American squad after a disappointing qualifying performance on Saturday.

Grosjean started 18th and Magnussen was 19th for a race where the outcome is often determined in qualifying. Monaco’s tight confines and lack of overtaking places a premium on qualifying, and for those forced to start near the rear of the field, the glitz and glamour of Monaco is non-existent.

Some race chaos and the attrition of others can help one move up the leaderboard, but both were in relatively short supply on Sunday.

The Williams duo of Sergey Sirotkin and Lance Stroll battled their own adversity at the onset of the race and found themselves 19th and 20th, respectively, pushing Grosjean to 18th. Magnussen got the jump on his teammate at the start and then managed his way past Stoffel Vandoorne when the McLaren driver pitted on lap 20, so he was able to rise to 16th.

When Fernando Alonso encountered trouble with his McLaren on lap 53, Magnussen moved to 15th and Grosjean inherited 17th. And then on lap 71 when Charles Leclerc’s Sauber collided with Brenden Hartley’s Toro Rosso in turn 10, Magnussen rose to 13th and Grosjean climbed to 15th.

Despite what they were up against, neither of the Haas F1 Team drivers threw in the towel. Both Magnussen and Grosjean began with the same strategy – one pit stop where they swapped their Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tires for Red supersofts, with the goal being to outlast those ahead of them on softer compounds that would, theoretically, wear out at a quicker rate and significantly drop their lap times and, perhaps, force a second pit stop. Grosjean pitted on lap 15, Magnussen on lap 17.

Grosjean made a second stop late in the race. With no one behind him capable of overtaking, Grosjean took advantage of the VSC (Virtual Safety Car) period that followed the Leclerc/Hartley crash, ducking into the pits on lap 68 for hypersofts. Magnussen stayed out and held onto his track position.

Daniel Ricciardo won the Monaco Grand Prix from the pole to deliver Red Bull its 57th win in its milestone 250th race. Ricciardo’s margin of victory over Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was a stout 7.336 seconds. The win was the seventh of Ricciardo’s Formula One career, his second this season and his first at Monaco.

Six rounds into the 21-race Formula One schedule, Haas F1 Team is tied with Toro Rosso for seventh in the constructors’ standings with19 points apiece, seven points behind sixth-place Force India with an eight-point advantage over Sauber, their nearest pursuer.

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes with the Canadian Grand Prix June 10 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

Romain Grosjean

“It was a tough race. We struggled and didn’t have much pace. Unfortunately, with no crazy thing in the race, we were always going to be in a difficult position. I think we should have a good car in Canada.”

Kevin Magnussen

“The car that we had this weekend is not representative of what we should have. I’m just glad we’re out of here, and I can’t wait to go to Montreal and get back into the fight. Everyone on the team deserves that. We’re moving on. We’re all looking forward to Canada and to putting some new parts on the car, getting back into our normal shape, and getting back in the fight for points.”

Gunther Steiner

“In the end, this is what we had to expect. We got two cars home in 13th and 15th. There was not much more in it. There was no damage, we drove a solid race, and made up positions. Now we go onward and upward.”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“My first Monaco GP in Formula 1 and my second time in the points, honestly, it was an amazing race! Starting P10, we knew it could be difficult but the car was just so fast! I tried to be careful with the tyres from the beginning, and when I was alone on track I could just push flat out because I was feeling good with the car. We managed to exit after the pits in front of the others and I fought hard to keep Hulkenberg behind because we know that in Monaco it’s hard to pass. I just tried to stay focussed and not to make any mistakes because in the end the tyres were quite used – It wasn’t easy but we managed to finish in P7. I’m just super happy!”

Brendon Hartley

“It was a tough race starting from 15th. I had a pretty good start, but I damaged my front wing on the first lap at Turn 5 which was annoying. It was an uphill battle from there, the tyres quickly faded with lack of front downforce, but we held on and made a big effort to make the Ultrasofts last until the end. We pitted really early to make an undercut which was a good strategy, and towards the end of the race I was catching Carlos for P10, but then I got hit from behind by a Sauber. Charles and I spoke afterwards and he said he lost the brakes, it’s pretty frustrating, but that’s Monaco. We were strong all weekend apart from Q1, where we didn’t get it all together. I was happy with how I was driving today but ultimately it wasn’t meant to be.”

Franz Tost (Team Principal)

“First of all, congratulations to Red Bull Racing for this fantastic victory. Ricciardo deserved it more than anyone else, and I’m really happy for him and Red Bull winning this prestigious and important race here in Monaco. From Thursday onwards we were quite competitive, unfortunately, we did not get everything out of our package in qualifying, but what counts is the race. Pierre Gasly did a fantastic job finishing in seventh place, he controlled the race from the beginning onwards and he really took care of his tyres. Taking into consideration it was his first time here in Monaco in a Formula 1 car, he managed the tyres in a very professional way, therefore we could stay out with the Hypersoft so long. The strategy was also absolutely correct, calling him in very late which put him in 7th position. Brendon Hartley was close to scoring some points, but unfortunately, Leclerc crashed into his rear and he could not finish the race. We are now looking forward to Canada, where we expect a similar performance as we’ve had in Monaco.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“In today’s race, we maintained the momentum that we had in yesterday’s qualifying and finished higher than our grid position with Gasly, which is always a good thing in Monaco. This was a very strong performance from the whole team, but most of the credit goes to Pierre, who drove a fantastic race. From the PU side, we were able to get our settings just right, including energy management and driveability specific for this unusual track. There’s not a lot more to add, except that we are pleased everything ran reliably yet again throughout the whole weekend.”

Sauber

This weekend’s hard work by the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in Monaco was seen during today’s race with both drivers delivering a consistent and strong performance. On the demanding city track of Monte Carlo, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team drivers were fighting in the midfield, with Charles Leclerc in P12 followed closely behind Marcus Ericsson in P13. They were managing the race well with a solid pace when, just a few laps before the chequered flag was waved, Charles Leclerc had to retire following a collision with the car ahead (Brendon Hartley) caused by a brake disc issue on his car. Marcus Ericsson made his way forward step-by-step, ultimately finishing the Monaco Grand Prix in P11.

Marcus Ericsson

“As expected, it was a tricky race for us. It was good though, and I am happy with my result. The focus of the race was on tyre management. It was challenging to keep them working in the right window, and make sure to not use them too quickly. It was tough to advance, as we were both stuck behind Brendon (Hartley) for the majority of the race. We lost a lot of time there. It was a good team effort overall, and there are a lot of positives. Next up is Montreal, which is a track that suits us much better. I look forward to that.”

Charles Leclerc

“It was a tough race, and it is disappointing that I could not finish it. Everything was going quite well, we had a good pace, and were competitive in the midfield. We lost a bit of time getting stuck behind Brendon (Hartley) for much of the race and, being on a track where it is difficult to overtake, there was not much we could do. Unfortunately, there was an issue with my brakes just a few laps before finishing. I tried to avoid the car ahead, but there was nothing I could do. A shame, but I look forward to the next race in Canada now.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“We had a strong pace in today’s race with both of our drivers. They lost quite a bit of time behind Brendon Hartley, but still advanced and defended their positions well. The face of the race changed after Charles collided with Brendon ahead. He had an issue with his brake discs and could not avoid it. Marcus had a strong pace, especially towards the end of the race, when he was able to catch up with Sainz. Overall, a good job done by both of them, and we will make sure to continue to fight in the midfield in Montreal.”

McLaren

Fernando Alonso was forced to retire with transmission problems from this afternoon’s Monaco Grand Prix, bringing an early end to a drive that looked set to yield more world championship points for the McLaren team.

It was a bitter blow: the Spaniard had run competitively inside the top 10 for his whole race and looked destined to claim a well-deserved seventh position at the chequer. He rolled to a smokey halt at Ste Devote on lap 53.

Starting from 12th position,Stoffel always faced a difficult afternoon. A slightly longer than normal pit-stop and a mid-race flat-spot delayed him, but he kept it on the road to finish 14th. Despite the no-score, the team retains fifth position in the constructors’ championship, with 40 points.

Fernando Alonso

“It was quite a boring race: I was cruising around in seventh position as there were barely any yellow flags or Safety Cars.

“I’m obviously disappointed because this was our first retirement of the season today. First, I felt a loss of power and then I was somehow stuck in fifth gear. It’s painful because we had seventh place in the bag.

“We were the fourth fastest car around here this weekend, and seventh in the race is what we would have deserved.

“There’s nothing we can do about it now, but we obviously need to improve our reliability for the forthcoming races.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“This was a disappointing race for me.

“The first stint was really tough – I’d started on the Ultrasoft and was looking to run longer than the Hypersoft runners, but I had too much degradation and couldn’t manage it. Then I lost a lot of time at my first pit-stop, and that also lost me track position.

“My final stint – on the Hypersoft – was a bit quicker, and I could take the fight to the cars in front, but obviously Monaco is no place at which to overtake.

“We were expecting more, but I still think we’ve taken a step forward with our qualifying pace. But I think we need to really focus on improving our car performance so we’re better placed to score points.”

Eric Boullier

“It’s bitterly disappointing to be walking away from the most prestigious grand prix of the year with no points – but, sometimes, that’s motor racing.

“It’s made even more frustrating by the fact that Fernando had driven a faultless race and, through no fault of his own, was forced to park the car with a transmission problem on lap 53.

“Stoffel had limited opportunities to make progress from his 12th position on the grid. But he kept his nose clean all afternoon, managed to recover a flat-spot, and pushed all the way to the flag.

“There are positives to take away from the weekend: our pace on Saturday was a clear improvement, and our upgrades continue to deliver on the track. There’s a lot more work still to be done, but we head to Canada feeling confident that we’re headed in the right direction.”

Williams

Sergey Sirotkin finished 16th and Lance Stroll 17th in the Monaco Grand Prix

Both cars started on the hypersoft Pirelli tyre, with Sergey starting 13th and Lance 17th

Both cars made clean starts with each gaining a position on lap one

On lap seven, Sergey was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty for a tyre infringement on the grid, and re-joined the field in P20

Two laps later, Lance suffered a puncture and limped back to the pits for a front wing and tyre change, relegating him to last

On lap 19, Sergey pitted for a set of ultrasoft tyres, before pitting again on lap 49 for a set of supersoft tyres

Lance suffered more misfortune with another puncture on lap 34, and pitted for a set of hypersofts

On lap 59, Lance made his third and final stop for another set of hypersoft tyres

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

A hugely disappointing day because we’d had a pretty promising weekend so far, certainly with Sergey starting in a better grid position than we’ve had more recently. Unfortunately, we suffered a wheel assembly problem on the grid with Sergey’s car which meant we fitted the wheels after the three-minute deadline. Consequently, he was handed a 10-second stop-go penalty which put him half a lap adrift of the pack. His race was ruined from that point on. He spent the afternoon in that situation suffering constant blue flags. We converted to a two-stop strategy as that is actually the quickest race if you’re not holding a position. It was good to see that he could put in some quick laps at the end whilst in free air. On Lance’s side, he had a puncture on lap nine due to the brakes becoming too hot, which overheated the rim and caused the failure. We failed to control that on the second set of tyres and he suffered another puncture. The issue was managed for the rest of the race, but with so many pitstops and blue flags, Lance was in no position to make any progress.

Sergey Sirotkin

It’s not ideal to finish where we did but, in some ways, it was a good race. We had a car that was definitely allowing me to fight. I think we had the pace, the car really had the pace and I think we had a good chance to be in the points, but a bit of bad luck with the penalty following what went wrong on the grid. I think we showed a good improvement in qualifying. We showed a good improvement in the pace within the race itself. We’ll just keep working, harder and harder, and we’ll get there.

Lance Stroll

It was a pretty terrible day. I got a puncture on lap nine and lost a bunch of time, like a lap, just getting to the pits. After that I was busy letting cars through with blue flags as I was a lap down. Then we had temperature problems all race, and I was told to give gaps and let cars by, so there was not much of an opportunity and we just weren’t racing today. Looking forward I am very excited about my home race next and hope we can have a much better weekend in Canada.

Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari come away from the Monaco GP, finishing in their grid positions, with Sebastian Vettel back on the podium in second place and Kimi Raikkonen fending off Bottas in the Mercedes to claim fourth.

There were a few harmless drops of rain prior to the start, while the wind constantly changed direction. From second place, Seb immediately tried to attach Ricciardo and Kimi kept fourth place. Then the classic Monegaque Sunday train set off aroun the 3337 metre-long track. The only one who was in DRS range, for the little it counts here, was Raikkonen, who was right up behind Hamilton. Stroll’s Williams got a puncture and pitted right in front of the leading duo.

After 12 laps, the first to change tyres was Hamilton taking on Ultrasofts. Seb picked up the pace to cover off any possible undercut and Kimi also went flat out. On lap 16, the Number 5 car pitted with Sebastian taking on Ultrasofts, managing to get out, as planned, ahead of Bottas. Ricciardo and Kimi also changed tyres, with Bottas coming in for the harder Supersofts. Out in front, no change, but the gaps grew a bit bigger.

On lap 28, Ricciardo’s pace dropped and Seb tried to make the most of it, using all the aids on the steering wheel. But this is Monaco and in the twisty bits, engine power counts for little, so that we had the usual paradox here that the leader manages the situation, going slower than those behind.

The other unusual feature is that the tyres, rather than getting worse, actually improve as the graining gradually cleans up. Sebastian kept the pressure on Ricciardo right up to the closing stages, but the only chance here is if your rival makes a mistake.

There was still time for some drama, as Leclerc, having run out of brakes, collided with the back of Hartley at the tunnel exit, bringing out the Virtual Safety Car. Vandoorne who was lapped, pitted and came out right in front of Seb, who thus immediately lost four seconds prior to the restart. So, a low key finish, but a Ferrari on the podium and 30 points towards the Constructors’ championship in the knowledge that we were on the pace. “Thanks guys, the car was very strong,” was Seb’s comment over the radio.

Maurizio Arrivabene

“Compared to the race weekend here last year, this one seemed more difficult right from the start. But thanks to the efforts of everyone in the team, the SF71H got progressively better, until it proved capable of taking second place in qualifying. However, on a track like this, it was not enough to produce an even better race result. Like everyone else, we opted for a one-stop strategy, which therefore meant having to manage the tyres in the second stint, so as to save them for the final laps. However, at that point, the Virtual safety car came out, meaning it was no longer possible to attack.”

Sebastian Vettel

“Today, I was trying to get closer to the car in front and do something; but obviously if you get closer it doesn’t help with your tires. In some corners you don’t really need power and Ricciardo was quicker than us. He was always able to open the gap and I was never really there. He could keep his pace and I think that perhaps it could have been worse for us if he hadn’t had some issues. Unfortunately, there weren’t many chances to do something different. I think it was tricky for us to make the tires work the right way. Then, when the Virtual Safety Car came on, a McLaren was just exiting the box and took a lot of time, while I was struggling with tire warm-up, and I think that was the biggest issue that cost me quite a few seconds. It took to me one and a half lap to get the rhythm back, but by then it was too late. However, there are so many races to go and I believe we need to understand our problems. We have a good car, but we can make it better.”

Kimi Raikkonen

“Today nothing really happened in the race; to be honest, it was a pretty boring one. We know that on this track, once everybody has stopped, whoever is in the front dictates the speed and no matter if he goes four second slower on a lap, there’s no way to pass unless somebody makes a big mistake or runs out of tires. We end up following each other through the whole race. I had no problem managing my tires, in fact they were pretty good. I only had some graining with the first set, but apart from that they were ok. I was never worried about Bottas behind me, we had the speed and I could easily close up with the car in front, but there was no way to pass him. We were all the time doing our best, but couldn’t use our pace. Obviously we cannot be happy with fourth position, but as always, we try to learn from every race.”

Red Bull

Mercedes

Renault F1

