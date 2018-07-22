Williams

Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin were both forced to retire from the 2018 German Grand Prix

Lance started the race from P17 and Sergey started from P12 on the Pirelli soft tyre

Lance pitted on lap 29 followed by Sergey a lap later, both for the Pirelli medium tyre

The Safety Car was deployed on lap 52 following an incident from Vettel

After the rain started to fall, both drivers managed the tricky conditions before eventually pitting for the Intermediate Pirelli tyre

Sergey retired during his first out lap due to an engine oil leak, closely followed by Lance on lap 55 due to a brake issue

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

That was a disappointing result for us today. It was a particularly tricky race with the rain and these are always a test of the race operations and the drivers’ responses to rapidly changing conditions. I think we called it pretty well and would have been in comparatively good positions and possibly in the points, but both the cars broke down for entirely different reasons. This is a particular blow as if there is one thing we have achieved this year it is being significantly more reliable than last year, with only one other car related retirement this year. Sergey had an oil fire due to an oil leak somewhere in the engine circuit, but we are still investigating this, and in Lance’s case he had a failure in the rear brake circuit, losing all control of the rear brakes. In both cases it was clearly necessary to stop the car straightaway.

Lance Stroll

I had to retire as I lost brakes. Qualifying looked strong yesterday, but today the pace wasn’t great. But I was happy with my race. At one stage we looked like we were in a pretty promising position, but then the rain started to come in. Looking at the results, Hartley scored a point and we were in front of him before we stopped for the inters and then obviously we had to retire with the brake failure. However, at a certain stage we were looking pretty good. It is a shame we could not be there at the end to capitalise on some of the mixed conditions.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a good race and I had to fight quite a lot at the start. I had some good fights which I won and others which I unfortunately lost as I was not in position to do so. But once the race settled down it was a good race and we managed the tyre well. The pace was reasonable and when the rain started, I was very confident and closed the gap between cars ahead of me quite quickly. When the safety car was deployed I felt it was our chance but unfortunately, I had a call to stop the car immediately.

McLaren

An action-packed German Grand Prix was a difficult one for McLaren, which yielded no points to be added to the scoreboard today.

Mid-way through the race Stoffel reported an issue with the car, which the team believed would require him to retire from the race. However, after some rapid setting changes he managed to get up and running again, albeit with a lot of time lost trying to fix the issue, pushing him further back down the order.

The key factor all day was the weather, which looked to change throughout the afternoon, although it was never quite clear when. When the rain finally came, the two drivers took opposite gambles – Fernando boxed immediately for Intermediate tyres, while Stoffel chose to stay out on dry tyres.

Although the rain worsened, conditions were manageable and ultimately Stoffel felt comfortable enough to stay on dry tyres for the duration. Fernando, however, was forced to make an extra pit-stop back to dry tyres once the rain subsided, which dropped him down to 15th.

The team then detected a possible issue with the gearbox on Fernando’s car a few laps before the end, and he was forced to retire on lap 65 of 67, although he was classified in 16th.

Fernando Alonso

“It was a tricky race today.

“We bet on the rain and at the first drops we pitted for Intermediate tyres, expecting that it would rain hard in the following few minutes. But, it didn’t, and we were out there on a dry track with wet tyres, so we killed them and then we had to stop again to get back onto dry tyres.

“At that point, our race was compromised.

“It was difficult conditions out there, but we weren’t in the points so we had to try something. Disappointingly, the bet today was the wrong one.

“At the end of the race, the team told me to retire the car, as they probably saw something on the data.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“It was a very strange race.

“We had a terrible first part, when we were almost last – as we’ve been most of this weekend, to be honest. Then we had an engine issue; we thought we had to retire the car but then we found some settings to make it work again, even though with a little lower power than normal, but at least it got ourselves back in the race.

“When the rain came down we took the right decision by not pitting for Intermediate tyres, which got ourselves up a few positions. Thirteenth was probably the best position we could’ve gained today.

“The most important thing now is changing things around on my car and arriving in Hungary with a normal car.”

Gil de Ferran

“A disappointing German Grand Prix for us.

“On Fernando’s side we took a gamble, banking on there being some heavy rain, but unfortunately we were a little too early and the gamble didn’t pay off. It’s a real shame for Fernando who was actually driving a really good race at that time, fighting as he usually does.

“At the end of the race, there were some concerns over his gearbox and we had to retire his car.

“On Stoffel’s side, we had a much calmer afternoon and he drove a solid race. He had an issue half way though that we are still investigating and which lost him a lot of time, but it was a solid finish in the end.

“It’s unfortunate to miss an opportunity to score some good points, as the car and the drivers had enough pace to do so today. So, onwards and upwards.”

Force India

Force India scored ten points in Hockenheim today as Sergio Perez raced to seventh place ahead of Esteban Ocon in eighth place.

SERGIO PEREZ

“When you come away from such a crazy afternoon with some good points you have to be happy. The whole race was very busy and I was always in the middle of the pack fighting the cars around me. I had a mega first stint, but we were unlucky with the slow pit stop, which cost us a few seconds. Then, when the rain arrived, it was very tricky and each lap was a new adventure. I spun while I was lapping Leclerc – I don’t think he saw me and I just lost the rear end. To survive all these things and finish seventh is a good achievement. It’s just a shame I lost a position to Grosjean on the final lap, but we did all we could today.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“It’s a great result for us after yesterday’s disappointment. I made a good start and gained a few places in the opening laps, but besides that the first stint was pretty boring. It’s only after the pit stop, when it started raining, that Sergio and I truly made the difference. We gained a few positions on slicks under the rain and it was really good fun. I had to evaluate the situation lap by lap, based on how much rain I could see on my visor and picking my braking points accordingly, but we never really had any doubt about staying out. To get in the points after a tough Saturday is a great result: we stayed solid, we believed in our strategy and in the end it paid off.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“To come away from Germany with ten points represents a very good afternoon’s work. We rode our luck at times, but the drivers gave excellent feedback on the conditions and we made some brave decisions from the pit wall. A bit of rain always adds some drama and keeping the car on track on slicks was a real challenge this afternoon. To complete the race with only one pit stop for each car was definitely the right strategy and the result is vindication of that. It was very close with Grosjean catching us in the closing laps with a big tyre advantage and a strong Ferrari engine, and in the end we couldn’t hold him off. We worked hard for this result today and credit to the entire team for a well-executed race.”

Haas F1

Despite rain falling on Haas F1 Team’s parade in the German Grand Prix Sunday at the Hockenheimring, the American squad made the most of the adversity thrown its way when intermittent rain showers disrupted its strategy and scuttled a likely double-points finish.

Romain Grosjean made a spirited drive in the waning laps following a safety car period between laps 53-57, powering his way from 10th to sixth in the final 10 laps.

Teammate Kevin Magnussen, who started fifth and held that position for the first 13 tours around the 4.574-kilometer (2.842-mile), 17-turn circuit in Baden-Württemberg, wound up just outside the points in 11th.

Prior to rain hitting select portions of the track on lap 44 and leaving other parts bone dry and bathed in sunshine, Haas F1 Team was en route to its second double-points result of the season.

The spotty showers brought chaos, however, with the unpredictable weather putting teams in the difficult position of deciding how long to stay on slicks before switching to intermediate rain tires and, ultimately, when to return to slicks.

In the case of Haas F1 Team, each driver made three pit stops. The first round went as scheduled, with drivers swapping the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tires they used to start the race for a new set of White mediums that would have taken both drivers to the finish. Magnussen stopped on lap 20, dropping from sixth to 10th. Grosjean came in on the following lap, going from eighth to 15th.

Tenacious drives by Magnussen and Grosjean combined with the pit stops cycles of their counterparts allowed the duo to return to the top-10, and as rain began to fall over certain portions of the circuit, Magnussen was up to sixth and Grosjean was eighth.

Some teams began opting for intermediate rain tires on lap 45 despite most of the track remaining dry and quite hot, as the sun still shone on most portions. But by lap 52, the rain intensified, which was exemplified when Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel crashed out of the lead.

This brought out the safety car and Haas F1 Team took advantage, bringing both its drivers into the pits. Off went the slicks and on went the Pirelli Cinturato Green intermediate tire to each of their Haas VF-18s. Grosjean returned to the track in ninth and Magnussen came out in 11th.

Yet as quickly as portions of the track were wet, the sun reappeared and those same sections quickly dried. Haas F1 Team double pitted Grosjean and Magnussen on lap 56, ridding their cars of the intermediate tires and replacing them with Purple ultrasofts.

When the race returned to green on lap 58, Grosjean was 10th and Magnussen was 12th.

Grosjean was able to make the most of the 10-lap dash to the finish, which continued to see bursts of rain wreak havoc among the field. Grosjean tiptoed his way to sixth while Magnussen stayed mired in 12th, but was awarded 11th when Renault’s Carlos Sainz Jr., was assessed a 10-second time penalty for overtaking during the safety car period.

Lewis Hamilton came from 14th on the grid to win the German Grand Prix by 4.535 seconds over his Mercedes teammate, Valtteri Bottas. The win was the 66th of Hamilton’s Formula One career, his fourth this season and his third at the Hockenheimring. It was also Hamilton’s fourth triumph in the German Grand Prix, as he won the 2011 edition when it was held at the Nurburgring. The victory allowed Hamilton to retake the lead in the championship standings. He came into the German Grand Prix eight points behind previous leader Vettel, and he emerged with a 17-point advantage.

Eleven rounds into the 21-race Formula One schedule, Haas F1 Team is tied for fifth with Force India in the constructors’ standings with 59 points apiece, 21 points behind fourth-place Renault with an 11-point margin over McLaren and a 39-point advantage on Toro Rosso. Magnussen is ninth in the driver’s championship with 39 points and Grosjean is 13th with 20 points.

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes with the Hungarian Grand Prix July 29 at the Hungaroring in Budapest.

Romain Grosjean

“That was good fun. It was a good end to the race. Obviously, we didn’t quite get the right choice putting inters on, as the track dried really quickly for some reason. It was a bit of luck, a gamble, but we came back on slicks, and I had amazing fun through those last laps. I was just pushing it to the limit and going for it. I think we would’ve been quite happy to be where we were before the rain came, and then, obviously, it rained. The boys deserved a really good drive from me, and I had fun doing it.”

Kevin Magnussen

“Obviously, it wasn’t ideal to end up outside of the points after being P6 for the whole race. We didn’t quite get the best out of the weather situation. We’ll just have to learn from that and do better next time.”

Gunther Steiner

“I think it was a case of damage limitation today. It was a very eventful race. We still need to analyze exactly what happened, what we could’ve done different. I don’t say even better, because we don’t know yet. But, we got away with eight points, so I think it was damage limitation. I think the race was an interesting one for everybody.”

Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley

“I’m happy with how today went. I lost some time behind the Williams at the beginning but I had some fun battles out there. We definitely had good pace on the harder compound tyre, but I struggled at the end when I moved on to the Ultrasoft. I was disappointed to lose a place to Grosjean but he had a lot more pace than me. I kept it clean and we made the right call to brave it and stay out when the rain came. The team and myself had great communication during the changing conditions and in the end it paid off. I also used some of my experience from endurance racing to help make the call, so I’m really happy with the race I did and to bring home one point.”

Pierre Gasly

“We knew it was going to be difficult today starting from the back because of the tactical engine penalty, so, as we didn’t have much to lose we could be bold with our strategy. The weather made things very tricky and we were unlucky gambling on our strategy when we pitted for the wet tyres as we expected more rain, but the track wasn’t wet enough and the heavier rain didn’t come. As the wet tyre began to overheat on the dry track, we were forced to make an additional stop to go back to the Ultrasofts. This didn’t help but we had to take the risk. It just didn’t work today, so we will reset and focus on next week in Budapest.”

Franz Tost (Team Principal)

“Starting from the back of the grid was of course not an easy task. However, both drivers managed to have a reasonably good start and during the race they could show a decent performance. At the end, it was good for Brendon to be able to score a point. As for Pierre, we decided to gamble and called him in for the pit stop to the Full Wets because heavy rain was a high possibility, but unfortunately it didn’t arrive. I’m sorry for Pierre, but sometimes you need to dare and this is what we opted for today. Our performance has improved during the race as we managed to do some good lap times, and this gives us confidence we’ll be able to show a strong performance in Budapest.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“The arrival of rain changed the story of this race. It was good to see both our cars take the chequered flag. Brendon did a good job to work his way up from sixteenth on the grid into tenth place, to pick up a well deserved point. However, as we now look ahead to next week’s Hungarian Grand Prix, we know that we have not been competitive in the past few races and we have to work hard to improve our overall performance.”

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“After such a chaotic race I think finishing fourth is a good result and the car felt strong throughout the race. It was a hard day for decision making due to the late changes in the weather. I had a small slide at Turn 6 when it first started to rain so I decided to pit for Intermediates. As soon as I came out of the pits and got to Turn 6 it was dry again. I knew it was not going to work, it could have done but unfortunately it didn’t continue raining enough. Sometimes these decisions work for you, sometimes not as we experienced today. The safety car meant it didn’t impact the result but it was worth trying at the time. The heavy rain came a fraction too late in the day, perhaps we could have done more but instead we had to settle for dryer conditions. We should be in better shape to get a good result in Hungary so I’m already looking forward to next weekend.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“The first 10 to 15 laps were really hard on the Medium tyre and they were a handful. I think the race would have come to us but on the first few laps I needed to be really patient and pick cars off one by one. Once I got into clean air I was able to do some low eighteens which seemed competitive at the time but we didn’t really get a chance to see what we could do today. We could have gone long on the Medium tyre and I think the strategy would have worked for us towards the end. On lap 29 I heard something strange when I was downshifting for Turn 6 and then once I accelerated out of the corner I lost power and the engine started to sound pretty sick. I got on the radio straight away and expected the team to ask me to pull over, which they did. I don’t know the specifics but it was some sort of engine failure which is obviously pretty frustrating after taking the penalties today. Anyway, would have, could have, that’s racing and I feel like I have been in this position too often this season. It hurts, it always does. I may not remember this race but I will remember the crowd, they all showed up today which was really nice to see and I guess they know it may be the last time we come here for a while, it’s been a good show for them, but not for me. Hopefully I can go and win in a week’s time before we all head off for the summer break.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“Max had a good start and was able to challenge Kimi on the opening laps. Things quickly settled down as the tyres were going to be a crucial factor in the overall race strategy. Meanwhile, Daniel was making good progress from the back of the grid after incurring his engine penalties. At that point, there was a threat of rain but it was difficult to predict exactly when it would come. Unfortunately, on lap 29 Daniel’s engine failed, which is particularly disappointing alongside the penalties that he had already incurred. Max was on a one stop strategy running in P4, it started to rain and with a couple of cars running wide, including Max, we decided to take a gamble and pit him for the Intermediate tyre. Unfortunately, it didn’t rain enough and the inter tyre got burnt up so Max had to pit again for the Soft tyre. From the position we were in with no threat from behind, the gamble was worth taking but it didn’t pay off this time.The Safety Car then bunched the field up meaning that Max crossed the line in fourth which is about where we were on pace today.”