Force India

Force India suffered a disappointing French Grand Prix with Esteban Ocon the innocent victim of an opening lap crash. Sergio Perez’s car experienced a loss of water pressure forcing his retirement from the race.

SERGIO PEREZ

“It’s disappointing to finish the race like this. We had a sudden drop in water pressure and had to retire the car. It’s a shame because we had the opportunity to score a good amount of points and we leave empty-handed instead. I made a good start and kept clear of the incidents. I would have been eighth but Grosjean cut a few corners and got past me. We gave everything to try and get a result, but the luck wasn’t on our side this weekend. We have upgrades coming for Austria and I hope they can make us more competitive for the next few races.”

ESTEBAN OCON

“A very disappointing day. I made a good start and got alongside Romain [Grosjean] down the pit straight before he made contact with me. I was on the edge of the track but he moved over and hit me, which caused a lot of damage to the side of my car and the floor. After that, Pierre [Gasly] lost it under braking in turn three and hit me from behind, which ended my race completely. I feel very sad right now because I have been looking forward to racing in front of my home crowd for such a long time and it only lasted three corners. The fans here have been amazing all weekend so I have to say a big ‘thank you’ for all the positive energy they have given me.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“It’s not really been our weekend and seeing both cars retire from the race concludes a disappointing French Grand Prix. Esteban’s race was very short and he was simply the innocent victim of other drivers’ mistakes. The hit from Grosjean on the pit straight was totally unnecessary and unexpected, and caused significant damage to the floor of the car. Then being hit by Gasly caused even more damage and put Esteban out on the spot. Sergio escaped most of the opening lap carnage and was fighting for points until there was a rapid water pressure drop, which ended his race. We are still investigating the root cause of this issue.”

McLaren

Stoffel Vandoorne was the sole McLaren finisher in today’s French Grand Prix, coming home in 12th position. Team-mate Fernando Alonso had also been running just outside the points before he made a late-race stop for Option tyres in order to have a crack at setting the fastest lap on fresh rubber.

His attempt was first stymied by a Virtual Safety Car period, then suspension damage, which caused him to retire the car when almost in sight of the finish line. He was classified 16th at the chequer.

Despite the no-score, both drivers were heartened by the step in race pace after yesterday’s frustrating qualifying performance. The team will now regroup ahead of next weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso

“I started this race on the back-foot, losing positions at the start as I avoided a lot of accidents around me. Too many cars ahead of me took a short-cut, but I stayed on track and ended up last.

“I was still last after the Safety Car period, had a problem with overheating brakes, then used one set of tyres while running in traffic for nearly the whole race. Then, at the end, I had to retire with a suspension problem.

“In five days’ time, we have another opportunity to forget today and raise our game. I really hope this weekend was a one-off and that we’ll show better form at Spielberg and, in particular, at Silverstone.

“I know there are some new things coming over the next few months, and I’m still quite optimistic in spite of us being uncompetitive this weekend.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“For us to finish in the points would have required a fair bit of luck. We knew that, if no other cars got into trouble, points would be tough for us – and so it proved to be.

“Our pace today was definitely better than it was in qualifying yesterday. Once we can improve our Saturday pace, it should help push us further up the order in the races too.

“I had a decent race, I overtook Ericsson and Fernando at the end, so it was a positive afternoon for me. But we didn’t get any points for the team, which is unfortunate.

“There’s nothing particularly wrong with the balance of our car, it’s just that our pace is not strong enough.”

Eric Boullier

“It’s difficult to look for positives after such a disappointing weekend, but it’s encouraging that our pace was better in today’s race than in qualifying yesterday. We need to look at how we can translate that to Saturday afternoons, as that will give us more of a fighting chance to compete on a Sunday.

“Still, both Stoffel and Fernando drove their hearts out today, they were faultless and relentless, always delivering to the maximum potential of the car. It’s just frustrating when that effort goes unrewarded with points, but we know we still need to develop the car to make it a more consistent proposition on Sundays.

“Finally, I want to pay tribute to the fantastic crowd we witnessed here today. It’s great to see the French Grand Prix back on the F1 calendar, and I felt extremely proud when I saw so many enthusiastic spectators enjoying the spectacle throughout the weekend. Let’s hope the 2019 event builds on this year’s successes.”

Williams

Sergey Sirotkin finished 15th and Lance Stroll 17th in the French Grand Prix

Both drivers started the race on the ultrasoft Pirelli tyre, with Lance starting 18th and Sergey 19th

Lance and Sergey enjoyed clean starts and made the most of an incident-packed opening lap to gain several positions

The safety car was then deployed, which prompted both cars to pit for the soft tyre

Later in the race, Sergey came under investigation for driving unnecessarily slowly behind the safety car, and was subsequently awarded a five-second time penalty

Lance came under pressure late in the race and flat spotted his tyres whilst defending from the cars behind

On the penultimate lap, Lance suffered a front-left puncture which forced him to retire

Rob Smedley, Head of Performance Engineering

With the car pace, on both low and high fuel, it was always going to be extremely difficult, so we looked at what tactics could play out for us. We were reasonably confident that we would get a prime tyre to do the full race distance which on Sergey’s car, it did, so when we discussed it this morning, we thought we would stop on a first lap safety car. We did that in the hope that faster cars would pit and come out behind us and then it was a case of seeing if we could hold them up or not. We purposely put Sergey in a DRS train behind Lance in order that we could try and protect from Ericsson and Hartley coming through at the end. Unfortunately, at one-point Sergey lost the DRS and they both came through. We managed however with that strategy to stay out in front of Alonso which is a very small bonus in what’s been an extremely difficult weekend. Lance was unfortunate with his puncture after enjoying a great start. Both drivers did a solid job for the team in attempting what they could to try and improve our finishing position. This is not what we want however, and we need to continue to work as a team to improve things.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was quite a busy race with some good battles. I had a bit of fun on the first lap, but obviously you want more pace so you can battle and overtake people, but today that was not the case. It would be more pleasant to battle rather than to protect, but still it was a step from qualifying. With our strategy we could fight the cars up to the very end of the race. I still think my race could have played out differently because I was just stuck behind the cars in front. It was costing me the brakes and the tyres, and I wasn’t able to do anything, which I think we could have done differently. I did what the team wanted me to do. We are where we are, it’s not easy.

Lance Stroll

At the beginning the pace wasn’t too bad and I had a good start. With about 20 laps to go I felt a massive vibration on the car and it was just big wear on the front-left tyre. I had a flat spot on that tyre and then with Vandoorne when he overtook me it was already so bad that I couldn’t turn right, as I had no support on the left tyre. Then with a few laps to go the vibration was so bad the tyre just blew and that was it. It was optimistic to go the whole race on one set of tyres, and I think we were the only ones trying to go the whole way. We tried to do something, but it just didn’t work. It was certainly not the race we were hoping for.

Toro Rosso

Brendon Hartley

“It was a clean and good race, but starting last it was hard to make much headway. I had a good battle with Marcus early on, but he got me back during the pit stops. I kept out of trouble on the first lap - a couple of cars cut the chicane and I didn’t make up much ground, but at least I was able to keep the car safe. I wish we could have made some more progress but ultimately we didn’t have the pace today. I moved forward and got by the two Williams, but I don’t think there was much more we could do in the race, it’s tricky when you start at the back.”

Pierre Gasly

“I’m very disappointed, it was tough to finish the race after just three corners. In Turn 3 I went on the inside and I thought Esteban had seen me, when I saw he closed the door I couldn’t avoid the collision. It’s a shame to have this incident – especially at the French GP with two French drivers. It’s very difficult to take, I really wanted to do well this weekend and it’s definitely not wanted from my home race.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“This was a complicated weekend and it was extremely disappointing for us and also for all the French fans, that Pierre’s race was over just a few moments after the start. Brendon, who started from the back of the grid because of the penalties incurred, moved up the order as others fell out and he also passed a few cars. A race to forget, but at least we can try and do better, starting this coming Friday in Austria.”

Haas F1

Kevin Magnussen delivered another points-paying performance for Haas F1 Team by finishing sixth in the French Grand Prix Sunday at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet. The effort equaled Magnussen’s second-best finish of the season, earned earlier this year at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya. It was a best-of-the-rest result, with only the heavy-hitters of Formula One ahead of him, as Mercedes, Red Bull and Scuderia Ferrari comprised the top-five. Magnussen’s teammate, Romain Grosjean, finished just outside the points in 11th.

Both drivers survived a chaotic start to the 53-lap race around the 5.842-kilometer (3.63-mile), 15-turn track that saw incidents through turns one and two and again in corners three and four. Magnussen, who started ninth, rose to fifth, and Grosjean, who started 10th, climbed to eighth.

Grosjean, however, did not escape those opening-lap skirmishes unscathed. Race stewards served him with a five-second penalty for contact with the Force India of Esteban Ocon just past the start/finish line as the field barreled in to turn one. This penalty was served on Grosjean’s only pit stop on lap 34, where he swapped the Pirelli P Zero Purple ultrasoft tires he started the race with for a new set of Yellow softs. This dropped Grosjean to 16th, but he rallied in the final 19 laps to pick up 11th.

Magnussen, meanwhile, scrapped to stay in the top-five, but after the race restarted on lap six, Kimi Räikkönen maneuvered his Scuderia Ferrari by on lap eight to drop him to sixth. Magnussen held this spot until lap 17 where Räikkönen’s teammate, Sebastian Vettel, made his way past to put Magnussen in seventh.

During this same time, Grosjean lost eighth to Vettel on lap 14 and was soon under threat from the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg, who got past Grosjean in turn eight on lap 16. Now in 10th, Grosjean began to see Valterri Bottas’ Mercedes getting bigger in his mirrors. Bottas passed Grosjean for position on lap 19, jettisoning him from the top-10.

Leaders began making their scheduled pit stops on lap 25, and when Carlos Sainz Jr., brought his Renault in for service on lap 26, Magnussen moved to sixth while Grosjean returned to 10th.

Magnussen made his scheduled pit stop on lap 28, swapping his ultrasofts for softs that would carry him to the finish. This dropped Magnussen to 13th while Grosjean rose to ninth. Between the pit stops of others and Magnussen’s tenacity on the track, which included decisive passes of Toro Rosso’s Brendon Hartley on lap 31 and McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne on lap 37, Magnussen was eighth with 16 laps to go.

Sainz was ahead of Magnussen and in the waning laps, the Renault driver reported a loss of power. Magnussen was able to seize on this, passing Sainz on lap 50 and then holding off Bottas, which included a half-lap dash to the finish after the race returned to green following a virtual safety car period for Lance Stroll’s crash in turn 10.

The eight points secured by Magnussen gave Haas F1 Team sole possession of seventh in the constructors’ standings, as the American squad came into the French Grand Prix tied with Toro Rosso for seventh. With 27 points, Haas F1 Team is now just one point behind sixth-place Force India with an eight-point margin over Toro Rosso eight rounds into the 21-race schedule.

Lewis Hamilton won the French Grand Prix from the pole to score his 65th career Formula One victory and his third this season. His margin of victory over second-place Max Verstappen of Red Bull was 7.090 seconds. The win also allowed Hamilton to retake the championship lead by 14 points ahead of Vettel, who entered the French Grand Prix with a one-point advantage over Hamilton.

The 2018 FIA Formula One World Championship resumes with the Austrian Grand Prix July 1 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Romain Grosjean

“We pushed as hard as we could, but we had some damage on the car from the first lap, and that was difficult because it removed some aero balance. I came back as hard as I could, but we were just too far back. The car is superfast and Kevin did a great job today, so I’m happy with that, but I want my turn to come because this stretch of bad luck is becoming a bit painful.”

Kevin Magnussen

“It was a good race and we had a good car. We got everything right. It was a good race for us, and very happy to come back from the disappointment of yesterday. We knew we were still standing in a position of where we could probably do something good in the race, and it was our day today. I was struggling quite a bit on the ultrasofts there in the first stint, just overheating and sliding around on the rears. For some reason, the front tires were working really well and the rear tires were struggling. Still, the degradation for us was quite low even though the balance was off. When we put the softs on, I kind of started out looking after them a little bit, which then when I got under pressure from Bottas, I really started pushing, and then the tires came alive even more and I found four-tenths, half a second more. It was just what I needed.”

Gunther Steiner

“To finish sixth, we’re very happy about it. We were a little bit lucky that Carlos (Sainz) had an issue there at the end, and a little bit unlucky with Romain because he got a penalty. Now, I hope we can keep this going as we finally have the car where it should be.”

Sauber

It was a good French Grand Prix weekend for the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team, with Charles Leclerc finishing in P10 (1 point), and Marcus Ericsson in P13. In an eventful start to the race, Marcus Ericsson skilfully evaded an incident on track, gaining several positions during the opening lap. Charles Leclerc also progressed well, showing consistent and strong pace over the course of race. Both drivers did an excellent job in fighting with their rivals and defending their positions today. With another point to add to its tally, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team now heads to Spielberg to take part in the second of the three back-to-back races – the Austrian Grand Prix. For the third time in a row, the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team performed the fastest pit stop of all teams.

The Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 team currently holds 9th place in the Constructors’ Championship. In the Drivers’ Championship, Charles Leclerc is in P14 (11 points), while Marcus Ericsson is in P17 (2 points).

Marcus Ericsson

“I am quite happy with my race. It was a tough weekend, and having started after only running in FP1 and qualifying, we did a good job in getting on the pace during the race. I made a good start and I was able to evade the incident on the first lap and to gain positions. After that, I struggled with the balance of the car and didn’t advance as well as we hoped to. In the second half of the race, the car felt much better and things were running more smoothly. The tyres were working better, and I closed the gap to the competitors ahead. We also had a very fast pit stop again. Now, we have to make sure that we understand what happened at the beginning of the race and come back even stronger in Austria next week.”

Charles Leclerc

“Overall, I am satisfied with the outcome of this weekend. I had a great qualifying result yesterday, and felt confident in the car. Having scored another point for the team during the race today feels great. It was fun to drive, and I had some good fights with the drivers around me. We are moving in a positive direction, and improving our performance week by week. I really look forward to seeing what is possible next weekend.”

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal

“It has been a positive weekend for us. We had good pace in qualifying, and increased our pace step by step. Today, both of our drivers fought in the midfield during the race, and we are making good progress as a team. It is important for us to keep pushing and stay in the fight with our direct competition in the races ahead. We feel confident for the next Grand Prix in Austria.”

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula Team claimed six points from the first French Grand Prix in ten years, after Carlos Sainz took eighth place and Nico Hülkenberg ninth in a thrilling and frenetic Grand Prix de France at Paul Ricard.

After a strong start to P3 on track, Carlos was on course to secure an impressive sixth place at the team’s home race, but ultimately finished in eighth after a technical issue in the closing laps. Today’s result – the team’s third double-points finish in a row - means the grip on fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship strengthens to 62 points, surpassing last season’s total points haul before the halfway mark of the year.

Carlos started from P7 on scrubbed Pirelli Ultrasoft tyres, pitting on lap 26 for a new set of Soft tyres.

Nico started from P12 on new Soft tyres, boxing on lap 37 for a new set of Ultrasoft tyres.

Nico Hülkenberg

“It was good out there today, I’m happy to gain a few places and finish in the points. Lap one was interesting, just to survive was important as it was carnage everywhere. We were a little on the back foot yesterday, so ninth was probably the best we could achieve today. I had fun out there, though, making a couple of overtakes and enjoying a bit of racing. Carlos was on for a good result and it’s a pity he missed out on sixth as that would have been really good points for the team. Overall, we’ve gained points in the Constructors’ so that’s not too bad at all.”

Carlos Sainz

“It hurts a little bit to end the race like that. We were having such a good weekend from start to finish. We had a strong qualifying, made a clean start running in the top three early on, and then controlling sixth. The second-half of the race was fast-paced and we were managing it well until the sudden problem, which cost us two or three seconds a lap. It’s a shame and I feel sorry for the whole team, as I think we deserved to be best of the rest today. These things happen in racing, and it’s my first reliability issue of the year, so let’s move on and start preparing Austria."

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal

“I will remember this weekend for a long time. Outside of the sporting results it’s been an amazing weekend and in particular seeing the crowd just before the race was really something special. As the French team of the Championship we were fully mobilised to turn this first edition into a success, so it was a huge reward for all involved including all the fans invited by Renault. Moving onto the racing, today we had a decent finish with a bit of frustration. It was pretty much a perfect weekend from Carlos so I feel sorry for him and losing some well-deserved places due to the MGU-K failure. Nico did struggle more this weekend and was not able to deliver his customary strong finish, however we come away with a number of points on a track we knew would be challenging. We are still consolidating that fourth position and are now five points ahead of our entire 2017 points tally after only eight races. We are getting stronger and we must employ all the support we feel from French Grand Prix this weekend to keep pushing.”

Mercedes

Lewis wins the French Grand Prix as Valtteri fights his way through the field

Lewis claims his 65th career victory at the return of the French Grand Prix – his third of the 2018 season and 44th with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport

After an accident in the opening lap, Valtteri fought his way through the field to finish today’s race in P7 and set the fastest lap of the race

Today’s result marks the 300th race on the podium for Mercedes-Benz power

Lewis (145 points) reclaims the lead in the Drivers’ Championship from Sebastian Vettel (131 points) with Valtteri in P4 (92 points)

Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport (237 points) lead the Constructors’ Championship by 23 points from Ferrari (214 points)

Lewis Hamilton

When you’re constructive and criticise yourself, approach a challenge with new methods and a new-found determination, it’s a great feeling to then get the result. But it’s also disappointing for the team as we had the opportunity to take a 1-2, which is always incredible as you achieve your ultimate goal as a team. I was very comfortable with the balance this afternoon. Max had decent pace, but I could maintain the gap at around five seconds. The fresh engine put us back in line with everyone else who took a new PU in Canada and everybody in the team should be feeling happy today for the good work they have done. But there’s a long way to go and we’ll keep approaching the rest of the season like we approached today.

Valtteri Bottas

That was a shame because we had a strong car today as Lewis’ result shows. But my race was lost in Turn One. I was on the outside going into it and I knew that keeping that line would put me on the inside for Turn Two. Then suddenly I got a hit from behind, had a puncture and damaged my floor. After that it was difficult as the car was quite damaged and I could feel the lack of rear end. I was sliding around and had to do a second pit stop which was unfortunately slow so we lost more time there. I guess today was just not my day; in a way it sums up my season so far. But there are some positives – we were strong as a team, although unfortunately we could not turn that into a perfect points result. I also set the fastest lap of the race despite the condition of the car. I’ll keep my head down, work hard and hopefully the luck will turn around at some point – I think it’s about time.

Toto Wolff

This was a perfect way for Lewis to start the triple header and to bounce back from the disappointment of Canada. Whenever he has a tough weekend, he has this fantastic ability to bounce straight back, and we saw that again here in Paul Ricard. He pretty much controlled the whole race and didn’t put a wheel wrong at any point. For Valtteri, it was a much tougher day: Sebastian clearly misjudged his braking for Turn One and made a mistake, which cost both him and Valtteri dearly. When the car stopped, we saw that the floor area around the tyre was pretty badly damaged and flapping about – and Valtteri described the car balance as “shocking”. Taking that into account, it was a battling performance from him, too. Overall, though, we leave seeing the positive side of our performance this weekend. The car was quick and with our upgrades, it felt like we made a step forward; thank you to everybody in the team who worked so hard to bring them to the track this weekend. But we can’t afford to make any assumptions about what this means for the next races – it’s still a three-way fight and we will need to be at our very best if we wish to repeat this performance.

James Allison

It is hard to be unhappy on a day when you have won the race in fine style, both reclaiming the lead in the drivers’ championship and extending our advantage in the constructors’. Lewis drove a splendid race and had everything under control throughout; it was a faultless performance. But it is hard not to feel very sorry for Valtteri, who also had a terrific weekend and saw his race compromised at Turn One through no fault of his own. On the bright side, though, the car performance was good all weekend and we can travel to Austria with the optimism that we can keep up the good work in the next races.

Ferrari

An accident at the start, duels on the track and a well thought out strategy which delivered a third and a fifth place for Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel. Scuderia Ferrari thus made the best of what turned into a bad situation right from the start. Seb limited the damage, with Hamilton now heading him in the championship by 14 points.

STORY OF THE RACE. “Nose damage” shouted Seb: just moments from the start, a collision with Bottas at Turn 1 produced damage that was clear to see. The Safety Car came out immediately because of a collision between Ocon and Gasly and the number 5 Ferrari pitted for a new nose, while Bottas also came in with a puncture. Seb took on Softs, the hardest tyre, in order to rejig the race strategy. Kimi was now seventh after also having a moment braking into the first corner.

5 laps later and the race was on again. Seb went round the outside of Alonso, who spun and Kimi got the better of Leclerc. Vettel gained a further two places before use of DRS was authorised. Raikkonen passed Magnussen to go fifth. Seb had just passed Vandoorne to close in on the points zone when the stewards handed him a 5 second penalty for the earlier collision. Further up the order, Kimi showed that the SF71H had a strong race pace as he next passed Sainz.

On lap 12, Vettel pulled a great passing move on Hulkenberg to go tenth and next on his list was Perez, followed by Grosjean. On lap 16, Kimi set the fastest lap, as Seb now passed Leclerc and Magnussen for sixth place.

Lap 20 and Seb got past Sainz, braking from 330 km/h at the chicane and he was clear of traffic. The aim was to get ahead of Verstappen when the Red Bull would pit, but was there was the added variable of the lurking threat of rain. Seb asked which sector was costing him the most time. Verstappen pitted at the end of lap 25 and Seb stuck right with him down the straight but also had to look after his tyres at the halfway point.

At the start of lap 30, Ricciardo pitted and this time Sebastian managed to stay ahead, without counting the penalty. With 20 laps to go, Hamilton pitted, which meant Kimi was leading, before he too pitted to change tyres, going from Ultra to Supersoft. On fresher tyres, Ricciardo managed to get ahead of Seb who now found himself ahead of his team-mate. Then Raikkonen put in a super lap in 1’34”819 and soon after Seb left the way clear for his team-mate who was racing Bottas. Indeed, it was Valtteri who came in for Supersofts but it was a slow stop. Ferrari reacted, bringing Vettel in for Ultrasofts, sitting there for longer to take the penalty too, comfortably maintaining his position.

Last few laps: Raikkonen was very quick and had Ricciardo in his sights, but there were backmarkers to be dealt with. The first scrap came at the start of lap 47 and then Kimi made the decisive move at the chicane and was in a podium position. Right at the end the Virtual Safety Car was used after Stroll went off. Scuderia Ferrari picked up 25 points, which one minute into the race had seemed an impossibility. It was down to the determination of the drivers and the cool headed approach of the guys on the pit wall.

Quotes to follow...

Red Bull

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Finishing second here in Paul Ricard is better than we expected coming into the weekend. As soon as we got to Turn 2 I was relieved not to have had contact, so from there it was just about managing my own race, which was fairly straightforward. I could see Lewis managing the pace but we were still not far off without pushing the car too much. I think we got the strategy spot on. The soft tyres felt a little bit more robust and allowed me to find some good pace to make the final laps more comfortable. After two clean races and good result in a row it’s important to carry this momentum forward. We have had a third and now a second so with the right track I am looking forward to a victory. I missed a good chance in Monaco but there are still some good opportunities coming up, but to score good points for the team at circuits that are not ideal for us is a big positive. It was nice to race here in France, to hear the national anthem and see so many people in the grandstands made it feel like a traditional European grand prix.”

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“I’m obviously a bit disappointed and it’s a shame to lose out on the podium today. We were definitely quicker than fourth place and it could have been a good battle with Max. I don’t know why yet but the front wing was damaged during the race. Before the pit stop we had really good pace on the supersofts, I don’t know how good compared to Lewis as he was so quick, but it seemed that we were pulling away from Kimi and catching Max. Then about two laps before I stopped I had damage to the left part of the front wing; I felt some understeer immediately and I don’t know whether it was a failure or I hit some debris but the mechanics could see it during the stop. After the stop, the identical part on the right of the front wing also broke. Because of the damage we had less downforce, the car was understeering, and the tyres were suffering. Kimi was always going to catch us at the end of the race with that pace, the blue flags were also pretty bad, but we were a wounded car. It was a shame as we looked quite strong today. The positive is that we got some decent points but we were definitely quicker than fourth and just unlucky this afternoon.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“In the end an entertaining grand prix and we are happy to come away from our first run at Paul Ricard with a good haul of points for the team and a podium. Max had a good strong drive to complete a very good weekend finishing in second place and achieving back to back to podiums following on from a third place in Canada. From the start he managed to avoid the collision between Sebastian and Valtteri at Turn 1 and then settle into second place with a good clean race from there. It was a shame for Daniel whose car was stricken around the mid-point in the race when the top two elements of his front flap became disbanded, possibly through hitting some debris. A very frustrating race for him as he also looked good for a podium place. In summary, the French Grand Prix represents a solid start to the triple-header and we go directly to our home race in Austria where we hope we can be as competitive there and take the fight to the leaders at the Red Bull Ring.”