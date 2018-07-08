Williams

Lance Stroll finished 13th and Sergey Sirotkin 14th in the British Grand Prix

Both drivers started the race from the pitlane after the team broke parc ferme following Saturday’s qualifying session in order to make changes to the cars

Lance started on the Pirelli medium tyre with Sergey starting on the soft tyre

Both cars did well to avoid the Force India of Perez whilst exiting the pitlane, after the Mexican lost control of his car at the start

Sergey pitted on lap 21 for a set of medium tyres whilst Lance pitted 10 laps later for the Pirelli soft tyre

The Safety Car was deployed twice following several incidents throughout the race

Lance was able to get ahead of Sergey in the final stages to finish 13th with Sergey 14th after multiple retirements during the race

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It was not a great situation to arrive at the British GP on race day with two cars starting from the pitlane. There are not many of us in the team that have started with one car in the pitlane, let alone two, so it was a new experience and involved some special logistics of its own, particularly to time the preparation of the launch. Both cars got away cleanly, emerging into the racing pack and settled down into a race which ran exactly according to the plan that we had set – Sergey on the shorter stint on the soft tyre, and Lance on a longer stint on the medium tyre. The plan was interrupted by the two safety cars but we chose to remain on plan so that the two cars could race each other according to their different strategies. During the second safety car, we gave Sergey the option to take another tyre set as he was complaining of tyre vibration but he chose to stay in the fight with Lance, however he ultimately lost the position in the restart. It was a good job by the team and the drivers to get two cars home, but once again, not in the positions that we would like.

Lance Stroll

At the start it was pretty close, especially for Sergey, who was in front of me starting from the pitlane. It was a different experience! I think I was unlucky and our race could have been a lot better, as I pitted on lap 31, one lap before the safety car. This was after I did a good stint on the prime, so it is a bit of a shame as if I had done another lap I would probably have gained some time by stopping under the safety car and we could maybe have finished in the points. Anyway, that is luck in motorsport and it is a matter of hit or miss. The rest was okay and we were following the train today. At the end I could see some cars ahead of me not too far away, so that was good.

Sergey Sirotkin

It was a very painful race. The first half didn’t look that bad. I think we had reasonable tyre management on the qualifying tyre. Still, it was lacking quite a lot of pace but at least it was all under control. Then, we did quite a late pitstop with the hope to have a good second stint that was shorter and quicker, but then we were facing quite a few blue flags and the safety cars made things difficult for the tyre. Afterwards, I was left with a harder compound whilst all the cars around me had a softer, warmer compound, it was just very painful to be there as a driver and to race it to the flag. All in all, very disappointing.

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team made a welcome return to the points courtesy of Nico Hülkenberg’s sixth place finish in a fast-paced and action-packed 2018 Formula 1 Rolex British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Under clear blue skies and blazing sun, Nico capitalised on an excellent start and strong opening lap – moving from his eleventh place grid slot into sixth, keeping cool and composed through a one-stop strategy with multiple safety cars to finish in that position at the chequered flag. Carlos Sainz also made a superb start from sixteenth on the grid to ninth at the end of the first lap, running a two-stop strategy from which he ultimately retired after a collision at Copse on lap 38, while in the hunt for a top ten finish.

Today’s action sees Renault Sport Formula One Team consolidate fourth position in the Constructors’ Championship with a 19 point cushion over fifth.

Nico started from P11 on Pirelli’s Medium (white) tyres, pitting on lap 20 for a set of Hard (blue) tyres.

Carlos started from P16 on Medium tyres, pitting on lap 17 for a set of Hard tyres and again on lap 32 for Softs (yellow).

Nico Hülkenberg

“I’m very happy, that was a positive day. I think it was the maximum result we could ask for here. We had a good start, then a solid first lap straight up to P6. There was obviously some chaos going on in turns two and three where I managed to sneak through and pick up some places. After that it was a case of managing the tyres and the race. We’d elected to go on the Hard tyre, which was maybe a bit slower on pace, but we wanted to go for the one stop. A strong race all in all, especially with picking up another position at the end when the Red Bull spun. I’m happy. Eight points for the team is a good day.”

Carlos Sainz

“I had a great start jumping seven places from sixteenth to ninth. We lost some positions after the first pit-stop but then, after stopping again for the Soft tyre during the Safety Car, we were looking good to get back in the points. It was a shame for it to end like that. Let’s look forward to Hockenheim.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Team Principal

“On a track we knew would be challenging for us we managed to outscore our direct competitors thanks to an excellent start, good strategy, well executed stops and an outstanding drive from Nico. It’s a great reward, almost a relief after we were on the back foot following our difficult qualifying yesterday. It’s too bad for Carlos, who probably had the right strategy called during the safety car to have an opportunity to gain a position. It was very clear that he was much more competitive than the car he was overtaking, but ultimately it was a race incident. With a good haul of points we can head to races where we hope to be more competitive, but the result should not distract us from looking at improving our pace on Saturday to give us an improved chance on Sunday.”

McLaren

A dramatic British Grand Prix in front of the team’s home fans saw McLaren add a further three points to its tally. Both drivers narrowly avoided being collected up in any first-lap incidents, although Fernando suffered minor damage to his sidepod and floor after a knock.

Both drivers ran an aggressive strategy and fought hard, Fernando making his way through the pack to finish in P8 after the team took the opportunity to pit both drivers under the second Safety Car.

The team could only do limited work on Stoffel’s car during parc fermé conditions after a difficult day yesterday. He drove a solid race despite poor balance and difficult handling to bring the car home in 12th position.

Fernando Alonso

“It was a great race today, and a great show for the fans with a couple of Safety Cars that always mix things up.

“In a normal race, eighth would be great, but with the Safety Car and the yellow [Soft] tyres we decided to put on – and the others who didn’t pit – we had a clear tyre advantage at the end of the race, but couldn’t capitalise on that because we were stuck behind traffic.

“Kevin [Magnussen] pushed us off the track at Turn Seven, and without that I think we could have probably been fighting with Esteban [Ocon] and Nico [Hulkenberg] for P6. However, no penalty was given so we had to fight back, and overtook Kevin on the last lap.

“We have more points for the team, which is great, but hopefully we can reach that position in the future thanks only to our own performance.

“Saturday seems to be the lowest point of our weekend in terms of performance, but then on Sundays we are in the same group as Renault, Force India and Haas, so we definitely need to find more performance in qualifying.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“It was a very tough race for us, difficult to close up the gap with some of the competitors in front, and disappointing not to come home with points. From the start, I had the same feeling in the car as yesterday, so the conditions out there were really tricky.

“On the positive side, the pace was probably a bit better today. We were able to stay with some of the points-scoring cars like the Force India and the Renault, and were more or less matching their pace.

“The team looked over everything to try to find the cause of the issues we were having, but obviously in parc fermé you can’t really change anything unless you want to start from the pit-lane. It’s been a tough triple-header, everyone is a bit tired at the end of these three races, so the mechanics deserve a good break. I’m sure they’ll check over everything and we’ll turn up in better shape in Germany.”

Gil de Ferran

“It’s good to head home after the British Grand Prix with more points. We decided to go for an aggressive strategy on both cars to put the drivers in the best position to fight.

“Fernando put in a great, gritty drive to come home in P8. After a difficult Saturday, Stoffel regained some pace during the race, however he was still dealing with a lot of the same issues, and investigations will continue. Regardless, the focus continues on stepping forward at every event.

“Ultimately, the last part of the race after the Safety Car was very close. Hopefully the fans enjoyed all the on-track action.

“Finally, I’d like to acknowledge the immense effort from the whole team during this tough triple-header. They’ve all put in many hours of hard work with little rest, and I hope everyone enjoys a well-deserved weekend off before we head to Germany.”

Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly

“I’m super happy to be back in the points! We didn’t expect to finish in the top 10 at this track as we struggled quite a bit with some issues and performance. I had a tough battle with Sergio towards the end of the race, I saw one chance in the last chicane which was really tight and we touched a bit, but in the end I managed to make the move. To leave Silverstone on a positive note is a great reward for the team after a difficult weekend, in which they have been working so hard. The car felt good today so I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel in Germany.”

Brendon Hartley

“I’m not a believer in luck or superstition, but I think it’s definitely fair to say that the last few weeks have been unlucky for me. It was all out of my control this weekend – the suspension failure yesterday in FP3, and another technical issue today before we could even start the race, so there’s not too much to comment on the past two days. It’s disappointing, but I’ll hit the reset button now, take a couple of days to relax and prepare for the next race. I’ve got full trust that all of the people in Toro Rosso will be working hard over the next two weeks, as will I, to improve and show our maximum in Hockenheim.”

Franz Tost (Team Principal)

“We came here quite optimistic for a good result but unfortunately Silverstone was not the race weekend we expected. We had a big accident in FP3 with Brendon’s car due to the failure of the left front suspension. We assume the lower wishbone broke, but as we didn’t know what caused this incident, we decided to keep Pierre in the garage which cut his session short. As a consequence, it was very difficult for Pierre in Qualifying. Nevertheless, he did a good job to qualify P14 with just a handful of laps under his belt. As for Brendon, we had to change the monocoque on his car after the crash, therefore he had to start the race from pit lane. During the warm-up laps, we recognised a problem on his car which we weren’t able to fully identify, so we called him back to the garage to try and fix the issue. Unfortunately, we had to retire him on the first lap, but I must make a big compliment to the team because yesterday at 8.30 in the evening Brendon’s car was ready with the engine fired up. They put a lot of effort into this job so it was a big shame to see Brendon unable to race today. Pierre made a good start and showed a very strong performance, he kept his race pace consistent against our competitors and was able to finish in 10th position to bring home a point. After all of the troubles we had, it was great to repay the team for the hard work they have done this weekend – they really deserved this point. Now we look forward to the next race in Germany, where we can hopefully improve further on our results.”

Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda F1 Technical Director)

“This has been a very tough weekend, particularly for the Honda and Toro Rosso mechanics who had to work so hard in the limited time available, especially on Saturday after Brendon’s accident, changing his PU and chassis and on Pierre’s car changing the suspension. So it was a great reward for them that Pierre drove a determined race, never giving up, taking tenth place and therefore a point with two laps to go. Unfortunately, on the reconnaissance lap prior to the race, we could see that something was not right on Hartley’s car. We tried to fix it and still sent him out, but it was clear there was a problem and we had to retire him. The problem has now been traced to a loose connector on the PU side.”