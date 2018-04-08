Red Bull

DANIEL RICCIARDO

“Coming in to turn eight I lost all power, everything switched off without warning and I couldn’t do anything. I guess it’s an electrical engine issue, maybe battery related but I don’t know exactly yet. Obviously, everyone in the team is so disappointed as we genuinely felt like we had a good car today. The weekend was going pretty good for us and I really believe our race car was even better. I know I only did one lap but I could already see Kimi sliding on the rear tyres. I really felt like we were going to be in with a good chance which makes it even more frustrating. Being out so early in a race is just the worst feeling; especially when it’s a night race and you are up all day waiting for those two hours and after two minutes it’s over. I get really fired up for Sundays so now I’ve got two hours of adrenaline stored up inside me and I don’t know what to do with it. This sport can rip your heart out, it’s brutal sometimes.”

MAX VERSTAPPEN

“Due to the hit with Lewis we sustained some more severe damage than just the puncture, we haven’t had a chance to look at the car yet but we suspect the differential. From the start I was enjoying the feel of the car and finding the gaps and it was shaping up to be an exciting race. I had a good tow on the straight, the last corner was really good so it allowed me to stay close to Lewis. We got a bit squeezed but from the middle to the end of the corner I was ahead, I then felt a nudge from behind and could feel the puncture and therefore knew the race was likely over. In my opinion there was plenty of room for the both of us to go around that corner and to say ‘no action taken’ is a bit harsh as I am now out of the race due to that contact on my left rear. If it was the other way around I’m sure he would want it looked into.”

CHRISTIAN HORNER, Team Principal

“A brutally harsh race for us today. After an average start Daniel managed to move back up into P4 and was catching Kimi quite quickly. But then a complete electrical shutdown with a suspected failure to the energy store brought a premature end to his race. While Max made great progress in the first couple of laps, he was right on Lewis’ gearbox and lined up a pass into turn one and unfortunately contact on the exit of the corner gave Max a puncture and the resulting damage, and that sustained to the transmission driving back to the pits, ultimately caused his retirement. Both cars retiring within two laps is extremely disappointing particularly when we had a race car today that was capable of challenging Ferrari and Mercedes. Thankfully the next race is only one week away and congratulations to Toro Rosso on a fantastic race result.”

Force India

Force India scored its first point of the season tonight as Esteban Ocon raced to tenth place under the lights of the Bahrain Grand Prix while Sergio Perez ended the day in P12.

ESTEBAN OCON

“It was a very tough race and there was never really a chance to catch my breath. I was always pushing, always fighting, always chasing. We are right in the middle of the midfield fight and it was a nice reward to overtake Carlos [Sainz] with just two laps to go and score the final point. I’m a bit disappointed that we didn’t get more from this race, especially starting from eighth place, but we did the best we could in the circumstances. The main positive to take from this weekend is the improvement we made compared to Melbourne. We need to keep working in the same direction to find more performance in China next week.”

SERGIO PEREZ

“It feels like an opportunity lost because my race was effectively over on lap one. We knew how important it was to stay out of trouble, but there was nothing I could do to avoid what happened. I made a pretty good start, but Brendon [Hartley] lost control of his car and spun me around. I had a lot of damage to the floor and that cost me performance for the rest of the race. Despite that, I nearly made it back into the points, but in the end there was no chance to do it. We can look at some positives: it was a fun race, with lots of battles and we are making progress with the car. I hope we can continue the good work and be quicker in China, where we will hopefully get more performance from our package.”

OTMAR SZAFNAUER

“We had to work very hard to score the final point tonight. Esteban did an excellent job of chasing down Sainz in the final few laps and put significant pressure on him to overtake him and move back into the top ten. It was marginal as to whether it would be a one or a two stop race, but I think we called it about right with both cars. Sergio’s race was compromised heavily by the contact with Hartley on the opening lap where we were simply the innocent victim. There was big contact, which damaged the floor quite significantly and impacted performance. The spin dropped him to the back of the field and a slow puncture forced him to pit early and adopt a two-stop strategy. To recover to P12 was a tremendous effort in the circumstances.”

Haas F1

Haas F1 Team equaled its best result in its still young history competing in the FIA Formula One World Championship as driver Kevin Magnussen finished fifth in the Bahrain Grand Prix Sunday at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir. The 5.412-kilometer (3.363-mile), 15-turn track has proven to be a good one for the American squad, as it was Magnussen’s teammate, Romain Grosjean, who finished fifth in the 2016 Bahrain Grand Prix to give Haas F1 Team its best finish in only its second race.

The resulting 10 points from Magnussen’s fine effort in this year’s edition of the Bahrain Grand Prix placed Haas F1 Team seventh in the constructor standings after two races, eight points ahead of eighth-place Sauber and only two points behind sixth-place Toro Rosso.

Magnussen began his sixth point-scoring drive as a member of Haas F1 Team from sixth in the 20-car field. He utilized a two-stop strategy to earn his third career top-five finish.

After a spirited opening-lap battle with the Renault of Nico Hulkenberg before eventually pulling away, Magnussen rose to fifth after fourth-place starter Daniel Ricciardo was forced to pull his stricken Red Bull off the track. Magnussen made his first pit stop on lap 13, jettisoning the Pirelli P Zero Red supersoft tires he used to qualify and start the 57-lap race with for another set of supersofts. This dropped Magnussen to 12th, where he had to work to get around the Williams of Sergey Sirotkin.

Magnussen finally made his way past Sirotkin on lap 16, and with the pit strategies of other teams playing out, was back in the top-10. Magnussen eventually worked his way back to sixth before pitting for his final time on lap 27 whereupon he donned a new set of Yellow soft tires that would take him to the finish. Emerging from the pits in 12th, he immediately made his way past the Force India of Sergio Perez and, as other two-stop strategies took place, Magnussen advanced up the leaderboard, eventually taking fifth place after Fernando Alonso pitted his McLaren on lap 39.

With a healthy 24-second margin over sixth-place Hulkenberg and fourth-place Pierre Gasly comfortably ahead by 12 seconds, Magnussen wheeled his Haas VF-18 home in fifth place, scoring his best result since finishing fifth in the 2014 Russian Grand Prix while driving for McLaren. The points haul placed Magnussen ninth in the driver standings, two ahead of Max Verstappen of Red Bull and two behind Ricciardo and Gasly.

Grosjean endured a more difficult time in the Bahrain Grand Prix. He started 16th and ran as high as seventh before making his first pit stop on lap 18, swapping his Red supersofts for new Yellow softs. Grosjean emerged from pit lane in 17th and worked his way back to ninth by lap 28. But shortly after returning to the top-10, pieces of the left-side bargeboard came off Grosjean’s car as he drove down the straight and into turn one. Grosjean eventually pitted on lap 30 for new supersofts and dropped to 16th.

Despite the aerodynamic imbalance of the damaged left-side bargeboard, Grosjean eventually made his way back to 10th once Brendon Hartley pitted his Toro Rosso on lap 42. But Grosjean’s time back among the top-10 was short-lived. On lap 44, the Renault of Carlos Sainz Jr., and the Force India duo of Esteban Ocon and Perez got by, pushing Grosjean down to 13th.

Haas F1 Team opted to bring Grosjean in for a third pit stop on the following lap, where it was discovered the remaining portions of the bargeboard had lodged itself underneath the car. With new supersofts on his Haas VF-18, Grosjean returned to the race in 15th.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel won the Bahrain Grand Prix over Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, but it wasn’t easy. Using a one-stop strategy, Vettel had to manage his last set of soft tires for the final 39 laps, allowing Bottas to chip away at what had been Vettel’s advantage of more than eight seconds. Vettel’s margin of victory was only .699 of a second when the checkered flag dropped. The win was the 49th of Vettel’s Formula One career, his second straight this season and his second consecutive win in the Bahrain Grand Prix. It was Vettel’s fourth victory at Bahrain International Circuit.

There’s no rest on the Formula One schedule as the series immediately heads to Asia for the Chinese Grand Prix April 15 at Shanghai International Circuit.

Romain Grosjean

“It was always going to be difficult starting from the back of the grid. I didn’t really have a good first lap, but after that I came back through the field quite nicely. If I hadn’t lost my bargeboard I’d have finished potentially seventh or eighth. That was a problem – losing parts as we’re just running on track. On those two laps, the car was absolutely undriveable. We had to pit to remove the part, so that was the end of the story.”

Kevin Magnussen

“I’m happy about today. It’s really good to get 10 points and get our championship started. I’m really proud of the team, especially the guys on the pit stops. They had a tough time between Australia and here. They kept their heads and got back to basics. They did what they do best and they delivered today. I couldn’t really fight with Gasly in the Toro Rosso ahead in fourth, but still, we’re happy with P5.”

Gunther Steiner

“I’m pretty happy with fifth place. There were maybe a few points lost with Romain, who was going strong from 16th up to 10th, but then he needed an additional pit stop to clear off some parts of the car which had come loose. We have to investigate that to see if he went off or hit something at the start. All in all, it’s been a good weekend. The pit stops were good. We had five in the race and they were all good. I think the guys have recovered and I’m very proud of them, and they can be proud of themselves for what they’ve achieved this weekend. Coming back from two failed pit stops at the last race in Australia to take a fifth-place finish without a problem, it’s fantastic.”

Williams

Lance Stroll finished 16th and Sergey Sirotkin 17th in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Both cars started on the soft Pirelli tyre, with Sergey starting 18th and Lance 20th

Both cars made the most of a frenetic opening lap, with Lance moving up to 15th and Sergey 17th

Lance suffered damage and had to pit earlier than expected for a new front-wing, which hindered his race strategy

Sergey ran as high as 11th during the race and pitted for the medium tyre on lap 22

He made his second and final stop on lap 40 for the supersoft tyre, re-joining in 17th behind Lance in 16th

Paddy Lowe, Chief Technical Officer

It was not a great end to a very tough weekend for the team. We didn’t have the pace today to compete with any other cars except ourselves. We have clearly got to go away and look deeply into what has affected our pace, even relative to where we were in Melbourne just two weeks ago. We’ll see what we can do in the short time available between now and China next week. This is a time to stick together as a team and work intelligently and diligently on the problems we face. Finally, I hope the Ferrari mechanic is OK after the nasty looking incident in the pitstop during the race.

Lance Stroll

I was really happy with my race, even though we were nowhere in terms of position. I had a really good start and picked up five positions, so I was happy about that. After that I touched the front wing fighting with Grosjean, so I had to box early and we lost 10 seconds as we had to change the front wing at the stop. But I managed to recover from that and beat my team mate at the end. I am obviously happy with the recovery we made after the first couple of laps. I still believe we did the maximum we could have done today. I hope we can be better in China, but behind the scenes there is a lot of work to be done.

Sergey Sirotkin

It’s not so easy to summarise the race. This was my first F1 race distance. It was a good experience, but we switched our plan. Our strategy was a two-stop, which we ended up sticking with and it was not optimum as I think we lost a bit of track time with that. Then I was caught by quite a lot of lapped cars, so again I lost quite a bit of track time. The pace was OK but we cannot follow other cars. It’s something we definitely need to improve. It’s a big problem on the first lap as it’s impossible to fight people without damaging the front tyre. However, as we said a few days ago, we’re just trying to get to the end of the race. I tried all the tyre compounds, so it was a good experience and I came up with some good pace on the last set, so it was a reasonable improvement. Now we go to China.

Renault F1

Renault Sport Formula One Team’s Nico Hülkenberg took a fine sixth position in today’s fast-paced and strategic Bahrain Grand Prix. Nico ran as high as P4 during his two-stop strategy race, where he ran a Supersoft-Soft-Supersoft tyre strategy. Carlos Sainz was unfortunate to finish just shy of the points, crossing the line in P11.

Nico started the race from P7 on his qualifying Supersoft (red) Pirelli tyres, pitting on lap 15 from sixth for a new set of Softs, then on lap 39 from fourth for a further set of scrubbed Supersofts.

Carlos started the race from P10 on his qualifying Supersoft tyres, stopping on lap 16 from eighth for a further set of scrubbed Supersofts, then on lap 26 from twelfth for a new set of Softs.

Nico Hülkenberg

“We got the maximum from the race today, which is a good positive. We didn’t quite have the pace to compete with the cars ahead of us and that leaves me a little disappointed, so it’s clear the midfield fight is very close. It was a busy race and our main focus was fuel saving whilst still trying to race other cars and I think we managed that quite well tonight.”

Carlos Sainz

“I was surviving in the end there with very tired Soft tyres and having to do a lot of fuel saving. We need to analyse what happened at the start because I had too much wheel spin and from there onwards the race was compromised. I was stuck in traffic after both stops and we couldn’t really do a lot from there. It was a tough day to be honest, but luckily China is just around the corner and we will fight our way back to the points.”

Cyril Abiteboul, Managing Director, Renault Sport Racing

“It was an action-packed race that nevertheless saw us score a fine result with Nico who put in a great drive on a track that is difficult for us. Carlos’ poor start penalised his race, which proved, once again, that every detail counts. Carlos finished just outside the points, which is disappointing, but he did the best he could with fuel management that became very complicated in his race to move back up the order. We had good pace in qualifying and the performance level of the car should see us qualify higher on the grid and thus have easier races. Sixth place for Nico keeps us in a good place in the Constructors’ Championship with a points total in-line with our objectives, but the race pace wasn’t very good in particular with the Soft tyres, which needs to be analysed, understood and improved as soon as possible.”

McLaren

Today’s race offered a welcome final result after what was a difficult day for the team in qualifying yesterday. Starting in 13th and 14th, both drivers had opposing fortunes – Fernando made a strong start and was able to push forward to make up ground to the cars in front. Stoffel, conversely, had a slower than anticipated start and was 20th after the first corner. Nevertheless, he fought back in impressive style to finish just behind his team-mate – the pair finishing in seventh and eighth positions respectively.

Strong performances from both drivers, and executing a successful strategy which included four strong pit-stops between them, rewarded the team with a second double-points finish in as many races.

Fernando Alonso

“It was another great race today, with the team performing good pit-stops, good strategy and good reliability. Everyone worked perfectly today and we got both cars into the points.

“We did a good job at the start, overtaking a couple of cars. We had newer tyres compared to the people around us and we were expecting a bit more, but after that we had the pace to keep our position in the front train.

“Looking at the overall picture of the weekend, we struggled in every session and had quite a poor qualifying, so now being seventh and eighth is a positive result for the team.

“Having 16 points after two races is promising, but at the same time we know that this weekend was not good enough in terms of performance, so we need to raise our game. We just cannot underperform again. We know that we have the potential, and that the car has some good things and bad things which we need to make sure we improve as soon as possible. New parts are coming, but whatever we have on the car on Sunday we’re sure we’ll deliver and push to the limits, and today was another good example.”

Stoffel Vandoorne

“After the start of the race I didn’t think this result would be possible today! I had a terrible start, a lot of wheel-spin off the line and found myself sitting there in absolute last after Turn One. From there we made a great recovery, and to finish eighth and have both cars in the points again is very pleasing.

“We always knew our race pace was going to be better than our qualifying pace and today we proved that again. We overtook a lot of cars on track and made some very bold overtaking moves into Turn One. For me it was an amazing race and I enjoyed some great fighting, so I’m pretty happy. We were very ambitious today and had a good strategy, knew our race pace was better than a lot of the people around us and today is a great result for us.

“We still have a lot of analysis and work to do to understand why our race pace is so different. I think it will get better over the next few races and if we’re able to start in higher positions it will make our life a bit easier and allow us to finish further up the grid. I’m sure the results will be visible very soon. There are a lot of plans in place and we know that in Formula 1 it can take a bit of time to see the benefits of those, but we’re very confident that on a Sunday we can go out and race. We showed that again today and we need to keep working and keep improving.”

Eric Boullier

“After a tough day for us yesterday, a double-points finish is a pleasing reward for the hard work the whole team put in overnight to ready our cars for today’s race. We knew that our race pace would be stronger than our qualifying performance, but in such a tight midfield it’s often too close to predict and anything can happen to affect the order. While we did benefit from certain circumstances in the race, we showed good pace and deployed a strong strategy to gain track position at every opportunity.

“Both drivers did an incredible job – managing their tyres and fuel, regulating their pace, and reading the situation around them to maximise their track positions. Fernando drove masterfully to keep on top of the pack and attack cars further ahead, making great progress against our nearest competition to finish seventh. Stoffel, after suffering at the start and exiting the first corner last, made an impressive fightback through the field. Although most of them weren’t seen on our screens, he made no fewer than 11 on-track overtakes over the course of the race, to finish just behind his team-mate in eighth place. Congratulations to both of them for today’s excellent performances – their double-points finish is thoroughly deserved.

“I’d also like to say a massive well done to our mechanics for their excellent work in the pit-stops today, which really helped us to execute our strategy perfectly. Now we must keep our heads down, keep working hard, and first and foremost turn our attention to our qualifying performance to make an improvement in China in a few days’ time.

“Finally, we send our thoughts and best wishes to the Ferrari mechanic, and we hope he makes a speedy recovery.”